Global Terrazzo Flooring Market Valuable Growth Prospects, Top Players, Key Country Analysis and Forecast till 2025

Global Terrazzo Flooring Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Terrazzo Flooring Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Terrazzo is a flooring material consisting of chips of marble or granite set in concrete and polished to give a smooth surface. Terrazzo was originated in Italy, where marble-workers would take the crumbs of their work home, mix them with cement and create faux-stone floors for their terraces. Since then, terrazzo floors have grown into an art form all their own with a wide range of styles and possibilities.

Classic terrazzo is a mixture of marble fragments, called the aggregate, and a cementations binding agent, called the matrix. It is resilient and can be used inside and outside and it can be cast in place or laid in manufactured tiles. Growing construction of residential & commercial building and increasing focus on sustainable flooring among customers are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, increasing projects taken by governments in many countries is the major factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Additionally, terrazzo flooring offers several benefits such as reduced costs, longer lifespan, environmental friendliness and so on. These benefits also aiding the growth of the market across the globe. However, high initial cost and threat from substitutes like wood and marble are the factor that limiting the market growth of Terrazzo Flooring during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Terrazzo Flooring Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to rising awareness about eco-friendly products and rising standard of living among people in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Terrazzo Flooring market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to increasing emphasis on improving the aesthetic appearance of homes among people in developing economies such as India and China.

The major market player included in this report are:

> Kingspan Group

> RPM

> H.B. Fuller Construction Products

> SHW

> UMGG

> Doyle Dickerson Terrazzo HJJC

> Guangxi Mishi

> Terrazzco

> Lijie Technology

> Terrazzo USA

> Beijing Lu Xing

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

? Inorganic Terrazzo

? Epoxy Terrazzo

By Application:

? Educational

? Commercial

? Healthcare and Pharmaceutical

? Others

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Terrazzo Flooring Market in Market Study:

? Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

? Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

? Venture capitalists

? Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

? Third-party knowledge providers

? Investment bankers

? Investors

