Global Tennis Market Analysis, Size, Share, Potential, Growth and Forecast by 2025

Global Tennis Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Tennis Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Tennis is racket sport that can be played individually against a single opponent or between two teams of two player each. Each player uses tennis rackets that is strung with cord to strike a hollow rubber ball. For playing tennis various tennis apparel are worn which includes tennis shorts, skirts, tracks, headgear, and jackets. Increasing number of tennis tournaments and growing popularity of tennis among adults & children are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, growing market for children’s tennis apparel is the major factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Additionally, tennis offers several health benefits such as improve aerobic capacities, lowering resting heart rate, lowering body fact, improving muscle tone, strength and flexibility and so on. These benefits also aiding the growth of the tennis across the globe. However, high cost associated with the products and lack of or inadequate infrastructure are the factor that limiting the market growth of Tennis during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Tennis Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to growing interest among people towards tennis and increasing number of professional player in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the global Tennis market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to growing popularity of tennis in the developing economies such as India and China.

The major market player included in this report are:

Adidas

Fila

Nike

Puma

Under Armour

Amer Sports

ASICS

Babolat

DUC

Little Miss Tennis

Loriet

Lotto Sport Italia

Prince Sports

Solinco

Tecnifibre

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product Type:

Apparel

Footwear

By Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

By End-User:

Men

Women

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

