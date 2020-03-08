Global Temperature-Controlled Packaging Solutions in Healthcare Market to 2019-2025 | DHL, FedEx, Sonoco, Aeris Dynamics, CSafe, DS Smith Pharma, AmerisourceBergen

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Temperature-Controlled Packaging Solutions in Healthcare Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Temperature controlled packaging is the latest design in packaging, for temperature controlled products. Temperature-controlled packaging (TCP) is one element of the cold chain. TCP is designed and validated to rigorous standards to keep products within a specific temperature range for a given time period.

In 2018, the global Temperature-Controlled Packaging Solutions in Healthcare market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Temperature-Controlled Packaging Solutions in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Temperature-Controlled Packaging Solutions in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

DHL

FedEx

Sonoco

Aeris Dynamics

AmerisourceBergen

Pelican Biothermal

Cold Chain Technologies

CSafe

DS Smith Pharma

Softbox Systems

Sofrigam

Cryopak

Inmark Packaging

HAZGO

Envirotainer

Exeltainer

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Insulated Shippers

Insulated Containers

Others



Market segment by Application, split into

Temperature-Sensitive Pharmaceuticals

Vaccines

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Temperature-Controlled Packaging Solutions in Healthcare status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Temperature-Controlled Packaging Solutions in Healthcare development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

