Global Teleprotection Market 2019 Opportunities, Key-Players, Revenue, Emerging-Trends, Business-Strategy Till 2025

This report presents the worldwide Teleprotection market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2013-2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.

This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.

Teleprotection is equipment in conjunction with communication links provide the best possible means of selectively isolating faults on high voltage transmission lines, transformers, reactors and other important items of electrical plants. To prevent the power system from failure and damage, the teleprotection system enables to selectively disconnect the faulty part by transferring command signals within the shortest possible time.

In this report we just statistics the equipment/devices, teleprotection software and services are not included.

North America is the largest market of Teleprotection, with a consumption market share of 27 % 2015. North America also is the second production region with production market share of 29%.

Europe is the largest production region with production market share over of 41%, and also be an important region in consumption with the consumption market share of 24% in 2015.

The major player in market is GE Energy, Siemens, ABB, Nokia. They together with over 60% market share. They hold the key technologies and patent, with high-end customers. They have formed global market channel of the industry.

The Teleprotection market was valued at 470 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 1650 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018 to 2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Teleprotection.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

ABB

Siemens

GE Energy

Alcatel Lucent

Alstom

Nokia

Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories

TC Communications

RFL Electronics

Teleprotection Breakdown Data by Type

4 Independent Commands

8 Independent Commands

Other

Teleprotection Breakdown Data by Application

Electrical Transmission

Communication for Oil & Gas

Communication for Transportation

Other

Teleprotection Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Other Regions

The study objectives are:

To analyze and research the global Teleprotection status and future forecast?involving, production, revenue, consumption, historical and forecast.

To present the key Teleprotection manufacturers, production, revenue, market share, and recent development.

To split the breakdown data by regions, type, manufacturers and applications.

To analyze the global and key regions market potential and advantage, opportunity and challenge, restraints and risks.

To identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions.

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

