Global Telemetry Market Comprehensive Analysis and Future Estimations: Key Players are Siemens, GE, Rogers Communications, BMW Group, Philips, Lindsay Corporation, Schneider Electric, Verizon, Honeywell, BioTelemetry, Inc

This report analyzes the telemetry market on a global basis, with further breakdown into various sub-segments. It provides thorough analysis and forecast of the global telemetry market, based on its components, end-users, and geography for the period from 2019 to 2025. The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and trends that influence the current nature and future status of this field. Impact factors such as Porter’s five forces and value chain analysis have also been explained in the market overview section of the report in order to give a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global telemetry market.

The global telemetry market accounted for USD 110.4 billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 14.8% the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

The study emphasizes advancement in telemetry solutions as it has immense influence on the decision making process in almost all socioeconomic and business aspects. Furthermore, the report provides a detailed analysis of the global telemetry market along with the market forecast in terms of revenue growth for all segments.

Global Telemetry Market By Technology (Wire-Link, Wireless Telemetry, Digital Telemetry, Data Loggers and Acoustic Telemetry), By Component (Telemetry Transmitter, Components of Receiver), By Application (Healthcare/ Medicine, Vehicle Telemetry, Others), By Sensor (optical rpm sensors, vehicle dynamics sensors, position sensors, Others), By Geographical Segments – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025.

Well known players of global telemetry market

Siemens,

GE,

Rogers Communications,

BMW Group,

Philips,

Lindsay Corporation,

Schneider Electric,

Verizon,

Honeywell,

BioTelemetry, Inc.,

Schlumberger,

Sierra Wireless,

IBM,

Astro-Med GmbH,

KONGSBERG, L3 Technologies, Cobham, Leonardo, Philips – Healthcare, Spacelabs Healthcare, Nihon Kohden America, Nihon Kohden, NIHON KOHDEN EUROPE GmbH and others.

Market Segments

By applications, the market is segmented into

healthcare/ medicine,

vehicle telemetry (telematics),

retail telemetry,

aerospace and defense,

logistics and transportation,

oil & gas,

energy and power utilities and others

Based on geography the global telemetry market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as

North America,

South America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific and

Middle East & Africa

Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

By solutions, the market is segmented into

wire-link,

wireless telemetry,

digital telemetry,

data loggers and

acoustic telemetry

By services, the market is segmented into

telemetry transmitter and

components of receiver

By sensor, the market is segmented into

optical rpm sensors,

vehicle dynamics sensors,

GPS sensors,

magnetic rpm sensors,

resistance sensors,

temperature sensors,

torque sensors,

current/voltage sensors,

position sensors,

displacement sensors,

pressure sensors,

vibration sensors,

load cell sensors and

phasor sensors

Competitive Analysis

The global telemetry market is fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market in order to sustain in long run. The report includes market shares of telemetry market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and South America.

Major market drivers and restraints

Growing adoption of cloud technologies.

Integration of smart devices with big data technology.

Supportive government initiatives paired with growing R&D initiatives.

Lack of unskilled labor.

Huge investment and maintenance costs.

