Global Telemedicine Market Estimated to Reach US$45.8 billion Value by 2022

By 2022, the Global Telemedicine Market is estimated to reach US$45.8 billion, up from US$ 21.5 billion in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 17.5% during the forecast period. Telemedicine is a telecommunication technology for providing remote clinical healthcare services. Telemedicine services provide a real-time two-way communication between the patient and healthcare professional, by using electronic audio and visual means. Some of the prominent trends that the Telemedicine Market is witnessing include an upsurge in the adoption of electronic health records and an increasing vendor focus on home-based wellness tools. The deployment of telemedicine has significantly changed the healthcare paradigm, decreasing the overall cost and increasing the efficiency of medical care.

Request For Free Sample @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10065101

End-users

The end-users of the telemedicine market are telehospitals/teleclinics and telehome. The telehospitals /teleclinics accounted for the highest revenue, capturing XX% of the share in 2016. However, the telehome segment is expected to grow at a faster rate during the forecast period due to rising inclination towards personalized home-based healthcare tools.

Market Dynamics

The dearth of healthcare professionals in rural and remote areas provides telemedicine an opportunity to spread its reach to millions of patients worldwide, delivering improved products with higher patient satisfaction. Telemedicine applications are surging due to the high prevalence of chronic diseases and hypertension, rising smartphone users, growing geriatric population, and a consistent need for improved quality services at an affordable rate. Moreover, the rising medical tourism and increasing government initiatives and funding are expected to propel the growth of the Global Telemedicine Market.

Some of the key factors inhibiting the market growth include high technological cost, lack of resources and trained professionals, privacy and security concern as well as inadequate healthcare infrastructure in developing economies. A major limitation is training the older generation of doctors currently working in the healthcare industry and convincing them to adopt telemedicine in practice. As a result, it is believed that the full market potential of telemedicine can be tapped only after the next generation of doctors takes over the medical industry and that is expected to take another couple of decades.

Market Segmentation

The Global Telemedicine Market is fragmented on the basis of technology, specialty area, and service.

Technology

Hardware

Software

Telecommunications

Specialty Area

General Consultation

Cardiology

Psychiatry

Pathology

Dermatology

Neurology

Trauma Care

Others

Service

Consulting

Monitoring

Education

Training

Geographical Analysis

The North American region is by far the largest in the global telemedicine market and is expected to continue its dominance across the globe. The European Market, segmented into the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and rest of Europe, is the second leading market for telemedicine. In the coming years, however, the telemedicine market is expected to witness the highest growth in the Asia-Pacific region, with special emphasis on India, China, and Japan. The Middle East & Africa regional market is also expected to witness a significant growth in the near future, mainly due to lack of strict guidelines for the practice and improving access to healthcare services.

Buy This Premium Report Now @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-purchase-id-10065101

Key Players

Some of the key players in the market include Aerotel Medical Systems, Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, AMD Global Telemedicine, Biotelemetry Inc., Cardiocom, Honeywell Lifesciences, Intouch Technologies, and Lifewatch.

Report ContentsRegional AnalysisReport Highlights

Market segments

Market Drivers, Restraints and Opportunities

Market Size & Forecast 2016 to 2022

Supply & Demand Value Chain

Market – Current Trends

Competition & Major Companies

Technology and R&D Status

Porters Five Force Analysis

Strategic and Critical Success Factor Analysis of Key Players

North America

US and Canada

Latin America

Mexico, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of Latin America

Western Europe

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, U.K.)

Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden)

Benelux (Belgium, The Netherlands, and Luxembourg)

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Russia

Poland

Rest of Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

GCC countries (Saudi Arabia, Oman, Qatar, Bahrain, UAE and Kuwait)

South Africa

North Africa

Rest of Middle East and Africa

This report is an elaborate aggregation of primary inputs from industry experts and participants across the supply chain. It provides details on market segmentation which is derived from several product mapping exercises, macroeconomic parameters and other qualitative and quantitative insights. The impact of all such factors is delivered across multiple market segments and geographies.

Detailed Historical Overview (Market Origins, Product Launch Timeline, etc.)

Consumer and Pricing Analysis

Market dynamics of the industry

Market Segmentation

Estimated Market Sizing in terms of volume and value

Recent trends in Market and impact

Research Status and Technology Overview

Extensive Industry Structure Coverage

Read More @ https://www.kennethresearch.com/report-details/global-telemedicine-market/10065101

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency providing market research solutions in different verticals such as Automotive and Transportation, Chemicals and Materials, Healthcare, Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods, Semiconductors, Electronics & ICT, Packaging, and Others. Our portfolio includes set of market research insights such as market sizing and market forecasting, market share analysis and key positioning of the players (manufacturers, deals and distributors, etc), understanding the competitive landscape and their business at a ground level and many more. Our research experts deliver the offerings efficiently and effectively within a stipulated time. The market study provided by Kenneth Research helps the Industry veterans/investors to think and to act wisely in their overall strategy formulation.

Contact Us

Name: David

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609