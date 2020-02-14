Global Telematics Market Outlook, Opportunities, Key Players, Size and Forecast by 2025

Global Telematics Market valued approximately USD 18 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 29% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Telematics Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Telematics is a set of interdisciplinary technologies that are providing the automotive industry the tools, methodologies and systems to transform driving into an engaging and interactive connected vehicle user experience (UX). In a broader context, it functions as a collection of foundational enablement technologies that facilitate the seamless exchange of information, vital to creating connected vehicle industry services, applications and ecosystems. Rising demand for raw diagnostic data to improve vehicle performance, increase in demand for telematics solutions from healthcare sector and government mandates about safety and security are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Moreover, potential for 5G technology providers and increasing development of semi-autonomous & autonomous cars is the major factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Additionally, telematics offers several benefits such as reduce operating costs, increase job satisfaction, improve safety, optimize vehicles and so on. These benefits also aiding the growth of the market across the globe. However, lack of standardization, vulnerability to cyber-attacks and lack of infrastructure in emerging countries are the major factor that limiting the market growth of Telematics during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Telematics Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to increasing adoption of connected vehicles and presence of integration of cutting edge technologies in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global Telematics market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to rising demand from developing economies such as India and China.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players.

The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Fleet/Asset Management

Navigation and Location-Based

Infotainment

Insurance Telematics

Tele-Health

Remote Alarm and Monitoring

Others

By End-Use:

Automotive

Government & Defense

Healthcare

Others

By Regions:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

