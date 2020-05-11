Global Telematics Market 2019 – Research Findings and Market Research

“The new report on the global Telematics market provides key insights into the Telematics market. The market report is ideal for customers looking to gain actionable insights into the market which can assist them in furthering their business. The global report provides a detailed analysis of all the parameters within the Telematics market. The market report pegs the global Telematics market at US$ XX million at the end of 2018 and shall keep a good CAGR of XX% throughout the forecast period. The global report covers the forecast period from 2019 – 2025. At the end of the forecast period, the Telematics market is projected to reach the value of US$ XX million.

Various factors affecting the forecasted trend in the Telematics market are discussed in detail with analysis of the same. The global market report covers all the drivers, trends, and challenges in the market within the analysis and for the elucidation of the forecast statistics. Furthermore, the global market report is dissected and analysed across its various segments such as by product type, by application, by end users, and by region.

In terms of product type, the global Telematics market is segmented into the following:

Automotive OEM

After Market

Product X is currently leading in terms of value and volume owing to high demand from across all regions. Product Y is expected to gain traction since new technology and changing customers trends is expected to push the demand for it. Product Y is hence is expected to record the highest growth rate for the forecast period.

In terms of application, the global Telematics market is segmented as follows:

Automotive

Insurance

Healthcare

Application X holds the highest share in the global Telematics market. Application Y is expected to record the highest growth rate and can even surpass the market share of Application X by the end of the forecast period.

By end users, the global Telematics market is segmented into:

OCTO Telematics

AirIQ

Mix Telematics

WEX

Masternaut

TomTom

GeoTab

AT&T

Cisco Systems

Google

Systems and Technology

LG Electronics

Bosch

End user X is the highest share holder in terms of value and volume and End user Y is expected to record a high growth rate for the forecast period based on the data of the changing market trends.

The global Telematics market report provides a detailed analysis of the regional segmentation. The Telematics market is segmented into the following regions:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Region X is a more matured market and is the highest with US$ XX million in value at the end of 2018. Region Y is showcasing high growth rate as the overall income of the population is on the rise and people have a higher amount of disposable income available.

The global Telematics market includes a detailed SWOT analysis and competitive landscape analysis as well that provides customers with key insights into what the top companies are working on. Every top player and their respective company profiles are covered in detail including the latest news and updates of acquisitions and mergers. For more details on the Telematics market, visit our website here.

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Telematics Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Automotive OEM

1.4.3 After Market

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Telematics Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Automotive

1.5.3 Insurance

1.5.4 Healthcare

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Telematics Market Size

2.2 Telematics Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Telematics Market Size by Regions (2014-2025)

2.2.2 Telematics Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Telematics Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Telematics Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.2 Global Telematics Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.1.3 Global Telematics Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Telematics Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Telematics Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Telematics Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Telematics Market Size by Type (2014-2019)

4.2 Global Telematics Market Size by Application (2014-2019)

5 United States

5.1 United States Telematics Market Size (2014-2019)

5.2 Telematics Key Players in United States

5.3 United States Telematics Market Size by Type

5.4 United States Telematics Market Size by Application

6 Europe

6.1 Europe Telematics Market Size (2014-2019)

6.2 Telematics Key Players in Europe

6.3 Europe Telematics Market Size by Type

6.4 Europe Telematics Market Size by Application

7 China

7.1 China Telematics Market Size (2014-2019)

7.2 Telematics Key Players in China

7.3 China Telematics Market Size by Type

7.4 China Telematics Market Size by Application

8 Japan

8.1 Japan Telematics Market Size (2014-2019)

8.2 Telematics Key Players in Japan

8.3 Japan Telematics Market Size by Type

8.4 Japan Telematics Market Size by Application

9 Southeast Asia

9.1 Southeast Asia Telematics Market Size (2014-2019)

9.2 Telematics Key Players in Southeast Asia

9.3 Southeast Asia Telematics Market Size by Type

9.4 Southeast Asia Telematics Market Size by Application

10 India

10.1 India Telematics Market Size (2014-2019)

10.2 Telematics Key Players in India

10.3 India Telematics Market Size by Type

10.4 India Telematics Market Size by Application

11 Central & South America

11.1 Central & South America Telematics Market Size (2014-2019)

11.2 Telematics Key Players in Central & South America

11.3 Central & South America Telematics Market Size by Type

11.4 Central & South America Telematics Market Size by Application

12 International Players Profiles

12.1 OCTO Telematics

12.1.1 OCTO Telematics Company Details

12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Telematics Introduction

12.1.4 OCTO Telematics Revenue in Telematics Business (2014-2019)

12.1.5 OCTO Telematics Recent Development

12.2 AirIQ

12.2.1 AirIQ Company Details

12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Telematics Introduction

12.2.4 AirIQ Revenue in Telematics Business (2014-2019)

12.2.5 AirIQ Recent Development

12.3 Mix Telematics

12.3.1 Mix Telematics Company Details

12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Telematics Introduction

12.3.4 Mix Telematics Revenue in Telematics Business (2014-2019)

12.3.5 Mix Telematics Recent Development

12.4 WEX

12.4.1 WEX Company Details

12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Telematics Introduction

12.4.4 WEX Revenue in Telematics Business (2014-2019)

12.4.5 WEX Recent Development

12.5 Masternaut

12.5.1 Masternaut Company Details

12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Telematics Introduction

12.5.4 Masternaut Revenue in Telematics Business (2014-2019)

12.5.5 Masternaut Recent Development

12.6 TomTom

12.6.1 TomTom Company Details

12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Telematics Introduction

12.6.4 TomTom Revenue in Telematics Business (2014-2019)

12.6.5 TomTom Recent Development

12.7 GeoTab

12.7.1 GeoTab Company Details

12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Telematics Introduction

12.7.4 GeoTab Revenue in Telematics Business (2014-2019)

12.7.5 GeoTab Recent Development

12.8 AT&T

12.8.1 AT&T Company Details

12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Telematics Introduction

12.8.4 AT&T Revenue in Telematics Business (2014-2019)

12.8.5 AT&T Recent Development

12.9 Cisco Systems

12.9.1 Cisco Systems Company Details

12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Telematics Introduction

12.9.4 Cisco Systems Revenue in Telematics Business (2014-2019)

12.9.5 Cisco Systems Recent Development

12.10 Google

12.10.1 Google Company Details

12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Telematics Introduction

12.10.4 Google Revenue in Telematics Business (2014-2019)

12.10.5 Google Recent Development

12.11 Systems and Technology

12.12 LG Electronics

12.13 Bosch

13 Market Forecast 2019-2025

13.1 Market Size Forecast by Regions

13.2 United States

13.3 Europe

13.4 China

13.5 Japan

13.6 Southeast Asia

13.7 India

13.8 Central & South America

13.9 Market Size Forecast by Product (2019-2025)

13.10 Market Size Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

14 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.1.2 Data Source

15.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.1.2.2 Primary Sources

15.2 Disclaimer

15.3 Author Details

