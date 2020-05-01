Global Telehealth Market Expected To Expand At A Steady CAGR Through 2019-2025

Growth trajectory of the global Telehealth market for the forecast period [2017-2025], our adept analysts have offered a determining evaluation of the present and future market situation. Report buyers are facilitated with critical opinions about the Telehealth market to get to the bottom of the paradigm shift of consumer preference. In this regard, the analysts have compiled salient observations, radical data, and chief underlying aspects of the Telehealth market.

Global Telehealth Market: Overview

This report studies the current as well as future prospects of the global telehealth market. Stakeholders of this report include companies and intermediaries engaged in the manufacture and commercialization of various telehealth products, software, and services as well as new players planning to enter this market. This report comprises an elaborate executive summary along with a market snapshot providing overall information of various segments and sub-segments considered within the scope of the study. This section also provides the overall information and data analysis of the global telehealth market with respect to the leading market segments based on major components, significant applications, key end-users, and regions.

The telehealth market report comprises an elaborate executive summary, which includes a market snapshot that provides information about various segments of the market. It also provides information and data analysis of the global market with respect to the segments based on component, application, end-user, and region. A detailed qualitative analysis of drivers and restraints of the market and opportunities has been provided in the market overview section. Additionally, the section comprises competitive matrix and company profiles with business overview to understand the competitive landscape in the market. This section of the report also provides market attractiveness analysis by region and market share analysis by key players, thereby presenting a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global telehealth market.

Global Telehealth Market: Key Segments

Based on component, the global telehealth market has been segmented into hardware, software and services. The software segment has been bifurcated into integrated and standalone. The services segment has been divided into real-time, store & forward, remote monitoring, and others. The market size and forecast for each of these sub-segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

In terms of application, the global telehealth market has been segmented into radiology, cardiology, urgent care, remote ICU, psychiatry, dermatology, and others. Increasing research and development in mobile medical imaging systems and it’s allow patients to take diagnostic images from smartphone and share it with the physician. This factor is responsible for the continuing dominance of the sub-segment.The market size and forecast for each of these sub-segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Based on end-user, the global telehealth market has been classified into payers, providers, patients, and others. Increase in adoption of technologically advanced products and advantages of heart rate monitors such as provision of real-time health data, thereby allowing patients to track heart rate from anywhere anytime and consult with doctors/physicians in case of emergency through there smartphones are projected to boost the growth of the telehealth market during the forecast period. The market size and forecast for each of these sub-segment have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year.

Global Telehealth Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global telehealth market has been segmented into five major regions and key countries in respective region: North America (U.S., Canada), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Spain, Italy, and Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC Countries, Israel, and Rest of Middle East & Africa). The market size and forecast for each of these regions and the mentioned countries have been provided for the period from 2015 to 2025, along with their respective CAGRs for the forecast period from 2017 to 2025, considering 2016 as the base year. The research study also covers the competitive scenario in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report also profiles major players in the global telehealth market based on various attributes such as company overview, financial overview, product portfolio, business strategies, and recent developments. The major players in this market are Teladoc, Inc., American Well, BioTelemetry, Inc., Medtronic, Aerotel Medical Systems Ltd., InTouch Technologies, Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Honeywell International, Inc., GE Healthcare, and AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc.

The global telehealth market has been segmented as below:

Global Telehealth Market Revenue, by Component

Hardware

Software

Integrated

Standalone

Services

Real-time

Store & Forward

Remote Monitoring

Others

Global Telehealth Market Revenue, by Application

Radiology

Cardiology

Urgent Care

Remote ICU

Psychiatry

Dermatology

Others

Global Telehealth Market, by End-user

Payers

Providers

Patients

Others

Global Telehealth Market Revenue, by Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

U.K.

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

Australia & New Zealand

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC countries

South Africa

Israel

Rest of Middle East & Africa

