Global Telecom Power Systems Market Primary and Secondary Research, Product Research, Size, Trends and Forecast by 2025

Global Telecom Power Systems Market valued approximately USD 2.93 billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 10.40% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Telecom Power Systems Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Telecom power systems assist telecommunication services in cases of grid power fluctuations and interruptions. The intersection of the telecom industry with information technology (IT) has resulted in the evolution of the telecom power systems market. The rising penetration of telecom towers in rural and off-grid areas and the recent disposition of small cell power systems used for LTE. are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period.

Additionally, the rising adoption of hybrid power systems is estimated to contribute to the growth of telecom power systems over the forecast period. Moreover, expansion of telecom infrastructure in rural areas is the major factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. However, environmental concerns pertaining to telecom towers’ power supply system’s due to high utilization of diesel for powering telecom infrastructure are the factor that limiting the market growth of Telecom Power Systems during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Telecom Power Systems Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to implementation of green power alternatives to reduce operational costs, powering telecom sites and addressing the infrastructural changes mobile network companies in the region. North America is estimated to grow at stable growth rate in the global telecom power systems market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to growing infiltration of telecom towers in rural areas in order to widen the mobile connectivity and subscriber base in the region.

