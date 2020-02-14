Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market Dynamics and Growth Factors till 2025

Telecom Application Program Interface(API) enables a third-party company to access data/information from telecom network operators for application support and delivery of value-added services(VAS) application.

Adoption of telecom API by telecom carriers is expected due to expansion of cloud technologies and mobile internet.

In 2017, the global Telecom Application Program Interface market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2018-2025.

This report focuses on the global Telecom Application Program Interface status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecom Application Program Interface development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Hewlett-Packard Development Co.

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

LM Ericsson

Oracle Corp.

Alcatel-Lucent S.A

Axway Software S.A

ZTE Soft Technology Co. Ltd.

Nexmo Inc.

Comverse Inc.

Aepona Ltd.

Fortumo OU

Twilio Inc.

Tropo Inc.

LocationSmart

ATT Inc.

Apigee Corp.

Orage.

Tropo, Inc.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

SMS, MMS and RCS API

WebRTC AP

Payment API

Location API

M2M and IoT API

Content Delivery API

Others

Market segment by Application, split into

Partner Developer

Enterprise Developer

Long-tail Developer

Internal Developer

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)

1.4.2 SMS, MMS and RCS API

1.4.3 WebRTC AP

1.4.4 Payment API

1.4.5 Location API

1.4.6 M2M and IoT API

1.4.7 Content Delivery API

1.4.8 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market Share by Application (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Partner Developer

1.5.3 Enterprise Developer

1.5.4 Long-tail Developer

1.5.5 Internal Developer

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Telecom Application Program Interface Market Size

2.2 Telecom Application Program Interface Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Telecom Application Program Interface Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)

2.2.2 Telecom Application Program Interface Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)

2.3 Industry Trends

2.3.1 Market Top Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Opportunities

3 Market Share by Key Players

3.1 Telecom Application Program Interface Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Telecom Application Program Interface Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.2 Global Telecom Application Program Interface Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

3.1.3 Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.2 Telecom Application Program Interface Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.3 Key Players Telecom Application Program Interface Product/Solution/Service

3.4 Date of Enter into Telecom Application Program Interface Market

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type and Application

4.1 Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market Size by Type (2013-2018)

4.2 Global Telecom Application Program Interface Market Size by Application (2013-2018)

Continued…

