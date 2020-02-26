Global Telecardiology Market 2019 to Showing Impressive Growth by 2025 | BioTelemetry, Biotronik, McKesson, Philips Healthcare, GE Healthcare

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Telecardiology Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” to its huge collection of research reports.

Telecardiology is the provision of diagnosis and health monitoring of cardiac patients by physicians and healthcare professional from a distant location with the help of ICT. It is the branch of telemedicine services, which focuses on treatment of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs). Telecardiology services enable healthcare professional to access cardiac data of patient such as cardiac test results in the form of text, images and videos.

Factors such as a rise in investments in cardiology informatics, connected devices, and mobile solution for advanced cardiac care are driving the growth of the telecardiology market. The increase in ICT spending in the telecardiology sector has led to increased installations of advanced networking solutions to speed up the transfer rate of medical data. In addition, the market for cardiology teleconsultation service will also witness high growth in the coming years owing to rapid improvements in the primary and secondary healthcare and the increasing acceptance of telecardiology technology among cardiologists and patients.

The Americas was the leading region in the telecardiology market and occupied around 45% of the total market. Much of this regions growth can be attributed to the rising number of CVDs and diabetes. With the help of teleconsultation services, the healthcare professionals share real-time images of heart tests, thus, enabling key decision-making process in CVD treatments. Rising investments in telecardiology services like video conferencing technology, connected cardiology devices, and wearable technologies are expected to boost the markets growth in this region.

In 2018, the global Telecardiology market size was xx million US$ and it is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on the global Telecardiology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Telecardiology development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

BioTelemetry

Biotronik

McKesson

Philips Healthcare

GE Healthcare

…

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

IT Services

Telecom

Software

Hardware

Market segment by Application, split into

Diagnosis

Health Monitoring

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Telecardiology status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Telecardiology development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

