Global Technical Ceramics Market is Projected to be Worth 10300 million US$ by 2024

Demand for electrical & electronics equipment is expected to increase at a significant pace due to the rise in need for smartphones, laptops, tablets, and portable electrical appliances. The usage of technical ceramics has been increasing in the electronics industry due to their excellent electrical insulation properties that allow them to be used in microchips, circuit boards and circuit breaker technology, ceramic substrates, circuit carriers, and core materials. Demand for technical ceramics in the consumer electronics industry is expected to rise steadily during the forecast period.

The worldwide market for Technical Ceramics is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.2% over the next five years, will reach 10300 million US$ in 2024, from 7650 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Technical ceramics refers to advanced ceramics, the raw materials, workmanship, different from the traditional ceramics, usually with high purity, ultra-fine raw materials, through composition and structural design and the use of precise stoichiometry and new preparation techniques made excellent properties of ceramic materials.

The market scale of technical ceramics is related to downstream demand and global economy. Although there will always be some uncertainties in the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of technical ceramics market will maintain, as technical ceramics is quite a high-tech materials necessary for many industries.

The global technical ceramics industry markets mainly concentrate in Japan, North America and EU. And the market is supplied by a combination of large multinational firms. The leading global firms include Coorstek, NGK, Kyocera Corporation, 3M and others. These companies tend to compete against each other globally to supply most of the largest technical ceramics markets. In many markets, these leading global firms also face competition from local players.

The global market of technical ceramics has mainly been driven by its downstream industry, the strong growth of the automotive, electrical & electronics, mecidal and other industrial field in the last decade. Economic investment and national policies are also the main growth catalysts for the market.

