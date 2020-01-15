Global Taxi Dispatch Software Market 2019 – Industry Analysis By Types, Applications, Size, Share, Current Trend, User Demand, Growth, Manufacturers & Forecast 2023

Global Taxi Dispatch Software Market Research Report Forecast from 2019 to 2023

This report studies the Taxi Dispatch Software market (B2B business), a taxi dispatch software is a way of allocating the jobs to drivers. In this system, customers are mapped with drivers for traveling a certain distance from the pick-up location. A Taxi Dispatch System is developed to ease the use of customers to book for a taxi, and helps in managing the data of them by a taxi company.

In China market, Didi Chuxing and the APP like Didi take a majority of the taxi dispatch and ride-sharing market, they are all B2C business, and take the majority taxi management business. In India market, there are many software companies that can provide the customized taxi dispatch services, not like the ready-made taxi dispatch software like U.S. and EU market. We tend to believe this industry becomes more and more mature, and the consumption increasing rate will show a smooth curve.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Taxi Dispatch Software will register a 19.0% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 570 million by 2023, from US$ 200 million in 2017. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Taxi Dispatch Software market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The Key Manufacturers covered in this report:

Magenta Technology

TaxiCaller

ICabbi

Cab Startup

Autocab

Taxify

Gazoop

Taxi Mobility

JungleWorks

Cab Hound

DDS

Sherlock Taxi

Quantum Inventions (QI)

MTData

Elluminati

EasyDEV

This study considers the Taxi Dispatch Software value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by Product Type: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

Cloud-based

Web-based

Segmentation by Application: Breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, and Forecast to 2024.

SMEs

Large Enterprises

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

The global Taxi Dispatch Software market has been segmented by region which includes the Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East & Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries. The region wise segmentation ensures that the customers attain utmost knowledge of the Taxi Dispatch Software market trends in each region and hence can plan accordingly to gain the maximum market share.

