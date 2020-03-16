Global Targeting Pods Market to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2025 – An Exclusive Report

Reportocean.com “Global Targeting Pods Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Targeting Pods Market Size study, by Type (Flir & Laser Designator Pods, Laser Designator Pods, Flir Pods, Laser Spot Pods) by Component, by Fit (OEM Fit, Upgradation), by Platform (Combat Aircraft, Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, Attack Helicopter, Bomber) and by Regional Forecasts 2018-2025

Global Targeting Pods Market to reach USD 5.6 billion by 2025.

Global Targeting Pods Market valued approximately USD 3.1 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.70% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Rise in terrorist activities across the globe and growing adoption of targeting pods by developing countries have boosted the market. These devices provide users with enhanced security and targeting capabilities. Rising interest of targeting pod companies in gaining a significant share in the defense market in regions such as Middle East is expected to drive the adoption of targeting pods. For instance, Raytheon Company formed a new subsidiary named Raytheon Emirates with an aim to enhance its position in the UAE defense market. Additionally, presence of prominent targeting pod providers such as Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. is driving market growth in the region.

The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness considerable growth owing to increasing need for public safety. Development activities undertaken by defense organizations in countries such as India is also leading to the growth of the market. Additionally, increased defense budgets of developing countries in the region is boosting the market. However, decreased defense expenditure in developed countries may hamper market growth. Additionally, high costs of development and maintenance of targeting pods are expected to hinder market growth. Therefore, device providers are focusing on developing affordable solutions that can be used in other markets such as naval and defense.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

§ Flir & Laser Designator Pods

§ Laser Designator Pods

§ Flir Pods

§ Laser Spot Pods

By Component:

§ Flir Sensor

§ Charge Coupled Device Camera

§ Environmental Control Unit.

§ Moving Map System

§ Video Datalink

§ Processor

§ High Definition (HD) TV

By Fit:

§ OEM Fit

§ Upgradation

By Platform:

§ Combat Aircraft

§ Unmanned Aerial Vehicle

§ Attack Helicopter

§ Bomber

By Regions:

§ North America

o U.S.

o Canada

§ Europe

o UK

o Germany

§ Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

§ Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

§ Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Lockheed Martin, Aselsan, Thales Group, Raytheon Company, Northrop Grumman, L-3 Communications, Ultra Electronics, Israel Aerospace Industries, Moog, Flir System., QL Optik

and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Targeting Pods Market in Market Study:

§ Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

§ Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

§ Venture capitalists

§ Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

§ Third-party knowledge providers

§ Investment bankers

§ Investors

