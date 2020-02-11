Global Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing Market Analysis by Insight Development and Strategies 2019-2024

This report focuses on the global Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Targeted DNA/RNA Sequencing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Illumina, Inc.
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd
Agilent Technologies
GATC Biotech Ag
Oxford Nanopore Technologies
Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.
DNASTAR Inc.
QIAGEN
BGI
Perkin Elmer, Inc.
Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc.
Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.
Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc.
RainDance Technologies, Inc.
PierianDx
Genomatix GmbH
Macrogen, Inc.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
DNA-based Targeted Sequencing
RNA-based Targeted Sequencing
Market segment by Application, split into
Human Biomedical Research
Plant & Animal Sciences
Drug Discovery
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
