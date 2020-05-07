Global Tape Storage Market Valuable Growth Prospects, Top Players, Key Country Analysis and Forecast till 2025

Reportocean.com “Global Tape Storage Market” research report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Tape Storage Market valued approximately USD XX billion in 2017 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than XX% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The Tape Storage Market is continuously growing in the global scenario at significant pace. Magnetic tape storage is a system that enables the storage of digital data on a magnetic tape. It is based on one of the oldest concepts of digital information storage. Though tape storage technology has been displaced as a primary back-up storage medium, it still remains well-suited for the purpose of archiving digital data owing to its long-term durability, low cost and high data storage capacity.

Get more information, Ask for Free Sample Copy of [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31807

Increasing number of end-user industries demanding efficient tape storage and rising concern towards threats of ransomware attacks on their networks are the substantial driving factors of the market during the forecast period. Moreover, growing industrialization and trade in developing economies is the major factor that likely to creating lucrative opportunity in the near future. Tape storage are more durable but ensure that they are kept in clean environment is another factor that aiding the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, high initial investment is one of the major factor that limiting the market growth of Tape Storage during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of Global Tape Storage Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share due to presence of high tape storage technologies and higher demand from financial & packaging units in the region. Europe is estimated to grow at significant growth rate in the global Tape Storage market over the upcoming years. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025 owing to advancements in tape storage in terms of cartridge capacity & drive roadmaps and rising investments across the region.

The major market player included in this report are:

> Dell Inc.

> Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

> Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

> IBM Corporation

> Lenovo

> Oracle

> Overland Storage

> Qualstar Corporation

> Quantum Corporation

> Seagate Technology Plc

> Sony Corporation

> Spectra Logic Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

? LTO-1 to LTO-5

? LTO-6

? LTO-7

? LTO-8

? DDS-1

? DDS-2

? DDS-3

? DDS-4

? DDS-IV

By Component:

? Tape Cartridges

? Tape Vault

By Industry:

? IT & Telecommunication

? Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

? Media & Entertainment

? Research & Academia

? Healthcare

? Oil & Gas

? Government & Defense

? Others

By End-User:

? Cloud Providers

? Data Centers

? Enterprises

? Others

By Regions:

? North America

o U.S.

o Canada

? Europe

o UK

o Germany

? Asia Pacific

o China

o India

o Japan

? Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

? Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2015, 2016

Base year – 2017

Forecast period – 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Tape Storage Market in Market Study:

? Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

? Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

? Venture capitalists

? Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

? Third-party knowledge providers

? Investment bankers

? Investors

Make an enquiry about this [email protected] https://www.reportocean.com/industry-verticals/sample-request?report_id=31807

Note: The study forecast period can be customized as per the request.

About us:

We are the best market research reports provider in the industry. Report Ocean believe in providing the quality reports to clients to meet the top line and bottom-line goals which will boost your market share in today’s competitive environment. Report Ocean is ‘one-stop solution’ for individuals, organizations, and industries that are looking for innovative market research reports. We will help you in finding the upcoming trends that will entitle you as a leader in the industry. We are here to work with you on your objective which will create an immense opportunity for your organization.

Contact us:

Company Name: Report Ocean

Address: Classic Tower, Rajnagar Extension, Ghaziabad, 201017 – India

Contact: +1 888 212 3539 (US) +91-9997112116 (Outside US)

Contact Name: Nishi Sharma

URL: www.reportocean.com

Email: [email protected]