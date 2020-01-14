Global Talent Management Systems Market Growth, Type, Trends, and Industry Key Players – Oracle, SAP, IBM, SumTotal, ADP | 2025

Wiseguyreports.Com Adds “Global Talent Management Systems Market Size, Status and Forecast 2019-2025” To Its Research Database
Talent Management Systems Market 2019-2025
Description: –
In 2018, the global Talent Management Systems market size was million US$ and it is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, with a CAGR of during 2019-2025.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the global Talent Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Talent Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
The major manufacturers covered in this report
Oracle
SAP
IBM
SumTotal
ADP
Cornerstone OnDemand
Workday
Lumesse
LinkedIn
Ceridian
Ultimate
SilkRoad
Salesforce
GloboForce
Saba
Accenture
Kronos
Deloitte
Cognizant
Bluewater
Cognology
Ellucian
Peoplefluent
iCIMS
Performance Pro
Halogen
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Recruitment
Performance Management
Learning and Development
Compensation Management
Market segment by Application, split into
Small and Medium Business
Large Business
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Talent Management Systems status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Talent Management Systems development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
