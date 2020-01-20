Global Talent Management Suites Market 2019 Trending Technologies – PageUp, Lumesse, ADP, Eightfold, SilkRoad, Ceridian

A talent management (TM) suite is an integrated set of modules that supports an organization’s need to plan, attract, develop, reward, engage and retain talent. The modules offer functionality that includes the areas of workforce planning, recruiting and onboarding, performance appraisal, goal management, learning management, competency management, career development, succession and compensation. The functional modules align with the key human capital management (HCM) processes of: • Plan to source • Acquire to onboard • Perform to reward • Assess to develop A boost to demand in the TM suite market has resulted from the delivery of functionality to improve workforce engagement and collaboration. Further, growing demand for greater analytical capabilities and predictive insights to improve decision making in relation to workforce actions has improved the market’s general health.

Scope of the Report:

The global Talent Management Suites market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Talent Management Suites.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Talent Management Suites market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Talent Management Suites market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

SAP

Cornerstone on Demand

Saba

Workday

Skillsoft SumTotal

Ultimate Software

Talentsoft

Learning Technologies

Oracle

Haufe

Cegid

PageUp

Lumesse

ADP

Eightfold

SilkRoad

Ceridian

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Education

Manufacturing

Telecom & IT

Others