Global Takaful Market 2019-2025 Growth, Applications, Driver, Trends, Opportunities, and Forecasts

Takaful is a Sharia-compliant Islamic insurance product, where members of the community contribute money or a part of their earnings to a pooling system that guarantees against any loss or damage. The underlying principle of takaful portrays the responsibility of each to cooperate and protect each other.

The drivers of Takaful demand include high economic growth and increase in per capita GDP, a youthful demography, increasing awareness, a greater desire for sharia compliant offerings and increasing asset based, sharia compliant financing.

The GCC is the largest market and is expected to reach USD 20 billion by the end of 2019. Countries like Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Malaysia are predicted to be the high growth markets in this region. The changing regulation, growing affluence, and growth in organized savings amongst the local customers are the key drivers for the growth of the takaful market in this region.

This report focuses on the global Takaful status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Takaful development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

JamaPunji

AMAN

Salama

Standard Chartered

Takaful Brunei Darussalam Sdn Bhd

Prudential BSN Takaful Berhad

Zurich Malaysia

Takaful Malaysia

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Life/Family Takaful

General Takaful

Market segment by Application, split into

Family

Government

Business

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Takaful status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Takaful development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

