Global System Integrator Market Research Report Analysis, Size, Share, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2024

The System Integrator Market research report makes businesses powerful whether it is large, medium or small for existing and succeeding in the market. The System Integrator Market report holds a massive importance when it comes to market definition, classifications, applications and engagements. Not to mention these topics have been thoroughly studied with the best tools and techniques. The System Integrator Market report also provides CAGR value fluctuation during the forecast period of 2017-2024 for the market. SWOT analysis has been used throughout the report which helps emphasize on the global key manufacturers, market definition, description and analysis of the market competition landscape.
Major Market Competitors:
- Wood Group
- Prime Controls LP.
- ATS Automation
- Maverick Technologies
- Wunderlich – Malec Engineering
- Mangan Inc.
- Avanceon
- Dynamysk Automation Ltd.
- Tesco Controls Inc
- Stadler+Schaaf Mess–Und Regeltechnik GmbH
- INTECH Process Automation
- Design Group
- CEC Controls Co. Inc.
- Burrow Global LLC
- Matrix Technologies
Market Analysis:
The Global System Integrator Market accounted for USD 52.76 billion in 2016 growing at a CAGR of 5.82% during the forecast period of 2017 to 2024. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2014, 2015, the base year of calculation is 2016 and the forecast period is 2017 to 2024.
Report Definition:
A systems integrator can be system that integrates together elements subsystems into a whole and ensuring that those subsystems function together, and a practice known as system integration. System Integrator performs multiple tasks at the same time to optimize the business operation and increase productivity. It has its wide application in oil & gas, chemical and petrochemical, pulp & paper, pharmaceutical, mining & metal, food & beverages, energy & power, automotive, aerospace & defense, electrical & electronics. Advancement in Cloud Computing Technology may act as a major driver in the growth of system integrator market. On the other hand high investment may hinder the market.
Global Segmentation of System Integrator Market:
On the basis of service outlook:
- Consulting
- Hardware Integration Service
- Software Integration Service.
On the basis of technology:
- Supervisory Control And Data Acquisition (SCADA)
- Programmable Controller Logic (PLC)
- Programmable Automation Controller (PAC)
- Remote Terminal Unit (RTU)
- Distributed Control System (DCS)
- Manufacturing Execution System (MES)
- Product Lifecycle Management (PLM)
- Human–Machine Interface (HMI)
- Advanced Process Control (APC)
- Operator Training Simulators (OTS)
- Safety Automation System.
The safety automation system segment is further sub segmented into:
- Burner Management System (BMS)
- Emergency Shutdown System (ESD)
- Fire & Gas Monitoring & Control
- High-Integrity Pressure Protection Systems (HIPPS)
- Turbomachinery Control (TMC)
On the basis of industry:
- Oil & Gas
- Chemical and Petrochemical
- Pulp & Paper
- Pharmaceutical
- Mining & Metal
- Food & Beverages
- Energy & Power
- Automotive
- Aerospace & Defense
- Electrical & Electronics
On the basis of geography:
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East & Africa.
Major Market Drivers & Restraints:
- Demand for Low-Cost, Energy-Efficient Production Processes
- Advancement in Cloud Computing Technology
- Higher Bargaining Power of System Integrators
- Safety and Security Concerns Increase the Demand for Automation Systems
- Declining Crude Oil Prices
- High Investments Required for Automation Implementation and Maintenance