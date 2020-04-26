Global System Integration Market Research Report to 2024 with Top Key Players – L.P., IBM Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, BAE systems, FUJITSU, HP Development Company, 

Global System Integration Market By Infrastructure Integration Service (Building Management System (BMS), Cloud Integration, Integrated Communication, Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM), Network Integration and Others), Application (Application Integration, Data Integration, Unified Communication, Intn Market Integrated Security Software, Integrated Social Software and Others), Consulting (Application Lifecycle Management (ALM), Business Transformation, Business Process Integration and Others), Vertical (Government, Banking, Financial Services, And Insurance (BFSI), Consumer Goods and Retail, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Oil, Gas, and Energy, Telecommunication and IT, Transportation and Logistics and Others), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026
Global System Integration Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value for USD 320.44 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 601.95 billion growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.
Market Definition: Global System Integration Market
System integration is the process of connecting different sub-systems (components) into a single larger system, the function includes of all the physical and virtual components of an organization’s system. The physical components that include various machine systems, computer hardware, inventory, etc.
Key players profiled in this report are:
Accenture, BAE systems, FUJITSU, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Devlopment LP IBM Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Tata Consultancy Services Limited, DXC Technology Company, Telefonaktiebolaget LM EricssonCognizant, CGI Group Inc., Wipro Limited, Informatica, MuleSoft, Inc., General Dynamics Corporation, Harris Corporation, Infosys Limited, Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, Leidos, Oracle, among others
Market Drivers
- Concern for automation and integrated approach in business process
- Advancements in cloud technologies and virtualization
- High investment in distributed information technology system
- Development in automation sector
Market Restraint
- High implementation cost and time
- Lack of standardized network infrastructure.
Market Segmentation:
- By Infrastructure Integration
- Building Management System (BMS)
- Cloud Integration
- Integrated Communication
- Data Center Infrastructure Management (DCIM)
- Network Integration
- By Application
- Application Integration
- Data Integration
- Unified Communication
- Integrated Security Software
- Integrated Social Software
- By Consulting
- Lifecycle Management (ALM)
- Business Transformation
- Business Process Integration
- By vertical
- Government
- Banking
- Financial Services
- Insurance (BFSI)
- Consumer Goods And Retail
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Oil
- Gas
- Energy
- Telecommunication And IT
- Transportation And Logistics
- By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
- North America
Competitive Analysis: Global System Integration Market
The global system integration market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of system integration market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa.
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key Market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the Market Segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
