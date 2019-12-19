Global Synthetic Turf Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2024

Market Research Report Store offers a latest published report on Synthetic Turf Market Analysis and Forecast 2019-2025 delivering key insights and providing a competitive advantage to clients through a detailed report.
The worldwide market for Synthetic Turf is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.
https://www.marketresearchreportstore.com/reports/1160306/global-synthetic-turf-market
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
FieldTurf (Tarkett)
CCGrass
Sprinturf
Shaw Sports Turf
Royal TenCate
AstroTurf(SportGroup)
ACT Global Sports
A-Turf(ECORE)
Hellas Construction
Domo Sports Grass
GreenVision(Mattex)
Condor Grass
SIS Pitches
Taishan Artificial Turf Industry
Mondo S.p.A.
Saltex Oy(Unisport)
Limonta Sport
Nurteks
Juta a.s.
Edel Grass B.V.
Victoria PLC
ForestGrass
Forbex
Market Segment by Type, covers
Tuft Grass > 10 and < 25 mm Type
Tuft Grass < 10 mm Type
Tuft Grass > 25 mm Type
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Contact Sports
Non-Contact Sports
Landscaping
Leisure
Others
