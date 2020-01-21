Global Synthetic Paper Market to Reach a Worth USD 338 million by Upcoming Year 2020 – TMR

Synthetic paper exhibits characteristics of both plastic and paper. Synthetic papers are substrates that retain plastic characteristics such as chemical resistance, tear resistance, good printability, and in certain cases heat sealability as well. Additionally, these products also provide the benefits of normal paper such as printability, appearance, feel, whiteness, and opacity. Globally, synthetic papers have witnessed strong growth from various end-user industries, especially from the tag and label industry. Other key end-user industries include cosmetics, chemicals, transportation, leisure, and advertising.

The study analyzes the synthetic paper industry, and estimates the global market in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million). The synthetic paper report segments the market based on product types, applications, and key regions. Key products included in the report are biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP), high-density polyethylene (HDPE), and others. The others product segment includes polyester, polystyrene, and polyvinyl chloride (PVC). Labels and non-labels are the key application segments that have been included in this study. The labels segment includes wrap-around labels, in-mold labels, shrink labels, pressure-sensitive labels as well as cut and stack labels. The non-label segment comprises traditional synthetic paper products such as banners, graphic art, maps, and menus. The study also includes an attractiveness analysis model for key products of the synthetic paper market.

Read Report Overview @

The synthetic paper market report segments the synthetic paper market into key regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW). Europe includes Western Europe (Including the EU and non-EU members), Central and Eastern Europe. RoW region includes Latin America, the Middle East, and Africa. The report analyzes each product and application segments for each of the regional markets. The synthetic paper study provides market estimates and forecasts for each segment in terms of volume (kilo tons) and revenue (USD million).

Industry analysis of the report provides a comprehensive view of each player in the value chain of the synthetic paper market. The study also provides key drivers and restraining factors in the synthetic paper market, with impact analysis of each factor. Industry analysis also throws light on opportunities for the market in the future. Additionally, the synthetic paper report analyzes the global competition in the synthetic paper market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis model.

Request Report Brochure @

The report also includes a market share analysis of the key companies in the synthetic paper market. The market share of companies has been derived based on revenue generated for synthetic paper. The synthetic paper report provides profiles for key companies such as Yupo Corporation, PPG Industries, Arjobex Security, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, Charter NEX Films, Inc., DuPont, Hop Industries Corporation, A. Schulman, Inc., Taghleef Industries L.L.C, Agfa-Gevaert N.V., and American Profol, Inc. Company profiles include parameters such as company overview, product portfolio, financial overview, business strategies, SWOT analysis, and recent developments.