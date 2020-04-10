Global Synthetic Leather For Furniture Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Synthetic Leather is a manmade fabric that looks like leather. It has leather like surface and is dyed and treated to make it have the look and feel of real leather. It is often used as a substitute for real leather because it is less expensive and it does not require using a real animal hide to create.

The market is very fragmented. Several leading players are adopting the strategy of competitive pricing to gain a better foothold in the market. Some of the prominent players in the market are Hornschuch, Kuraray, Toray, Teijin, Nassimi, Willow Tex, Nilco, Wenzhou Imitation Leather, Anli Group, Hexin Group, Fujian Tianshou and Shuangxiang Group. In recent years, a growing number of players are increasingly focusing on developing novel products, in order to gain a competitive edge over others.

One trend in the market is focus on development of bio-based synthetic leather. The need for sustainability is impelling the various stakeholders, such as customers, manufacturers, and the governments, to implement the production and adoption of bio-based products. Almost 9-11% of all the chemical-based products have their raw materials sourced from renewable sources, thus, making them more environment-friendly.

One challenge in the market is harmful environmental effects of PVC processing. PU and PVC are the most common materials that are used to make synthetic leather. Among these two materials, PVC is preferred more as it is much cheaper than PU in earlier years. However, in recent times, the use of PVC is being reduced as it releases dioxins, which are hazardous chemicals. Another factor is the use of plasticizers known as phthalates. PVC, in the original form, is a very rigid substance and plasticizers must be added to make it more flexible and malleable.

According to this study, over the next five years the Synthetic Leather For Furniture market will register a 7.5% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 11000 million by 2024, from US$ 7130 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Synthetic Leather For Furniture business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Synthetic Leather For Furniture market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Synthetic Leather For Furniture value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Request a sample of Synthetic Leather For Furniture Market report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/265472

Segmentation by product type:

PVC Leather

PU Leather

Others

Segmentation by application:

Household

Commercial Use

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

Access this report of Synthetic Leather For Furniture Market @ http://arcognizance.com/report/global-synthetic-leather-for-furniture-market-growth-2019-2024

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Wenzhou Imitation Leather

Hornschuch

Kuraray

Toray

Teijin

Nassimi

Willow Tex

Nilco

Anli Group

Hexin Group

Fujian Tianshou

Shuangxiang Group

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Synthetic Leather For Furniture consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Synthetic Leather For Furniture market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Synthetic Leather For Furniture manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Synthetic Leather For Furniture with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Synthetic Leather For Furniture submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

Buy The Report @ http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/265472

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Synthetic Leather For Furniture by Players

Chapter Four: Synthetic Leather For Furniture by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

Chapter Eleven: Global Synthetic Leather For Furniture Market Forecast



To Check Discount of Synthetic Leather For Furniture Market @ http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/265472

About Us:

www.arcognizance.com is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics””based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “”business research facilities”” has changed drastically. With ARC our experts have created a bookshelf where you can check out the research reports that are an outcome of the progression of knowledge in various industry sectors. Alongside you can also check some research papers, market reports, and forecasts that are talking about the “”out of the box””developments in the market.

Contact US:

Name: Analytical research cognizance

Address: 100 Church Street,

8th floor, Manhattan,

New York 10007

Phone: +1 (646) 434-7969 +91 90967 44448

Email: [email protected]