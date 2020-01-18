Global Synthetic Latex Market Strategy, Growth, Analysis, Segmentation and Forecast to – 2025

WiseGuyRerports.com Presents “Global Synthetic Latex Market Research Report 2019” New Document to its Studies Database

The global Synthetic Latex market is valued at million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Synthetic Latex volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Synthetic Latex market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

BASF

Celanese

DIC

Dow Chemical

Styron

Synthomer

Wacker Chemie

3M

Akzo Nobel

Alberdingk Boley

AP Resinas

Arkema

Asahi Kasei

Asian Paints

Bayer MaterialScience

Berkshire Hathaway

Chemec

Clariant

Dairen Chemical

Eastman Chemical

Eni

EOC Group

Financiera Maderera

Hansol Chemical

JSR

Request Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3892109-global-synthetic-latex-market-research-report-2019

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Acrylics

SB Latex

PVA

Vinyl Copolymers

PU

Others

Segment by Application

Paints and Coatings

Adhesives and Sealants

Paper and Paperboard

Textile

Others

Complete Report Details @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/reports/3892109-global-synthetic-latex-market-research-report-2019

Table Of Contents:

1 Synthetic Latex Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Synthetic Latex

1.2 Synthetic Latex Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Synthetic Latex Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Acrylics

1.2.3 SB Latex

1.2.4 PVA

1.2.5 Vinyl Copolymers

1.2.6 PU

1.2.7 Others

1.3 Synthetic Latex Segment by Application

1.3.1 Synthetic Latex Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Paints and Coatings

1.3.3 Adhesives and Sealants

1.3.4 Paper and Paperboard

1.3.5 Textile

1.3.6 Others

1.3 Global Synthetic Latex Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Synthetic Latex Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Synthetic Latex Market Size

1.4.1 Global Synthetic Latex Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Synthetic Latex Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Synthetic Latex Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Synthetic Latex Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Synthetic Latex Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Synthetic Latex Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Synthetic Latex Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Synthetic Latex Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Synthetic Latex Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Synthetic Latex Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

…

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Synthetic Latex Business

7.1 BASF

7.1.1 BASF Synthetic Latex Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Synthetic Latex Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 BASF Synthetic Latex Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Celanese

7.2.1 Celanese Synthetic Latex Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Synthetic Latex Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Celanese Synthetic Latex Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 DIC

7.3.1 DIC Synthetic Latex Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Synthetic Latex Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 DIC Synthetic Latex Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Dow Chemical

7.4.1 Dow Chemical Synthetic Latex Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Synthetic Latex Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Dow Chemical Synthetic Latex Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Styron

7.5.1 Styron Synthetic Latex Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Synthetic Latex Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Styron Synthetic Latex Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…….

CONTACT US:

NORAH TRENT

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

www.wiseguyreports.com

Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)