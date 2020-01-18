Global Synchronous Optical Network (SONET) Market Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts to 2026

“The Latest Research Report Synchronous Optical Network (SONET) Market provides information on pricing, market analysis, shares, forecast, and company profiles for key industry participants. – MarketResearchReports.biz”

Fiber optic communication and networking technology revolutionized the telecom industry and is used by almost all telecom enterprises and networking services providers. Synchronous Optical Network (SONET) is one of the most efficient modes of optical communication. Synchronous Optical Network (SONET) is a standard for optical telecommunication transport that was articulated by the Engineering Council of South Africa (ECSA) for American National Standards Institute (ANSI). It is used for the transport of large volume of data over long distances through fiber optic medium.

In earlier decades, the first optical fiber medium used in the public telephone network were proprietary architectures, equipment, line codes, multiplexing, formats and maintenance procedures. The use of traditional telecommunication system diminished due to the increase in integration, configuration, flexibility, and bandwidth availability of SONET. SONET offers pre-emptive performance monitoring that avoids single and multiple failures and also allows self-healing functions and robust network management. It is anticipated that SONET will provide transport infrastructure for worldwide telecommunication for a minimum of two to three decades.

Key drivers of the Synchronous Optical Network (SONET) market are the growing need for faster and reliable communication networks, increase in adoption of optical communication, and reduction in capital investment. The global telecommunications market is steadily transforming on account of the ongoing innovations and developments taking place consistently and at a fast pace. Huge capital investments are undertaken by various companies for enabling appropriate technology for telecommunication. SONET technology has seen significant demand due to various factors such as long distance signal transmission, transmission security, low attenuation, high bandwidth, smaller diameter, and lightweight structure. The application of SONET has led to reduced expenses of the panel, bays, cabling, labor installation, and inconveniences of increased floor space and congested cable racks. One of the drivers for the synchronous optical network market is that it supports service providers in providing optimized solutions for multiplexing circuit-switched low-speed streams and also excellent operations, administration, maintenance, and provisioning capabilities. The enhancements in SONET technology have contributed to the ongoing deployment of the highest volume data transmission and also facilitated the interoperable optical networking technology to offer multiple benefits for ongoing network Capital Expense (CAPEX) reduction and sustained Operational Expense (OPEX) savings. The synchronous optical network market faces a threat from Ethernet technology as most of the applications and services of optical networking are moving toward Ethernet. The synchronous optical network market provides opportunities to large telecom enterprises for providing efficient optical networking solutions.

The Synchronous Optical Network market is segmented based on network type, enterprise size, application, industry, and region. By type, the market is segmented as point-to-point network, point-to-multipoint network, hub network, and ring network. Based on enterprise size, the synchronous optical network market is classified as large enterprises and small and medium enterprises (SMEs). The applications of SONET are enterprise data links, and service provider transmission links and networks. On the basis of industry vertical, the market is divided into manufacturing, telecom, government & utilities, aerospace & defense, oil & gas, mining, and others. Regional segmentation of the synchronous optical network market consists of North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. North America and Europe are likely to hold a prominent market share due to the developed countries such as the U.S., U.K, France, and Germany. Asia Pacific is an emerging economy for the synchronous optical network market due to the penetration of optical networking.

Some of the key players in the Synchronous Optical Network market are Cisco Systems Inc., Fujitsu Optical Components Limited, ADVA Optical Networking, ZTE Corporation, Microsemi Corporation, Juniper Networks, Inc., Zayo Group Holdings, Inc., Anritsu, Cypress Semiconductor Corporation, Oscilloquartz, and Verizon Enterprise Solutions.

