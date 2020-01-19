Global Switching Mode Power Supply Market 2019 is set for Expansion by 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Switching Mode Power Supply market will register a 2.4% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 28200 million by 2024, from US$ 24500 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Switching Mode Power Supply business, shared in Chapter 3.

In application, Switching Mode Power Supply downstream is wide and recently Switching Mode Power Supply has acquired increasing significance in various fields of LED industry, medical equipment, mobile phone chargers, automobiles, consumer electronics and others. Globally, the Switching Mode Power Supply market is mainly driven by growing demand for Consumer Electronics which accounts for nearly 52% of total downstream consumption of Switching Mode Power Supply.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Schneider

SIEMENS

Omron

PHOENIX

TDK-Lambda

DELTA

ABB

Puls

4NIC

Lite-On Technology

Salcomp

MOSO

MEAN WELL

DELIXI

CETC

Cosel

Weidmuller

This study considers the Switching Mode Power Supply value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

AC/DC

DC/DC

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Communication

Others

