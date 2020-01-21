Global Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2019 – 2024

According to this study, over the next five years the Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers business, shared in Chapter 3.
The Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers (SMPS Transformers) is transformers for switching power supplies, using in a regulated power supply and function to step up or step down voltage or current, and/or provide isolation between the input and output side of a switch mode power supply. On the primary side of a switch mode transformer, the duty cycle (on time) of the input voltage waveform is varied (switched) to deliver a constant output voltage over varying load conditions. Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers (SMPS transformers) are designed to operate at frequencies of 10 kHz to 1 MHz Switch mode transformer (switch mode power supply transformer) power levels now extend into the 50 kilowatt range.
TDK
Tamura
Triad Magnetics
Precision
Prisource
MYRRA
Sumida
Pulse Electronics
Stontronics
Würth Elektronik
GS Transformers
WCM
CWS
APX
TISCI Srl
Premier Magnetics
Prem Magnetics
Butler Winding
Click
Zhongce E.T
Salom
Jiangsu Jewel
Dongxin
Hangtung Electronic
Kunshan Hengyi
Ri Hui Da
Tabuchi
Chenfei
Sed Electronics
MNOVA
This study considers the Switch Mode Power Supply Transformers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.
Single-excited
Double-excited
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.
Communication Industry
Industrial Fields
Consumer Electronics
