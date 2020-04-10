The Sustainable Packaging Market accounted CAGR of 6% in the forecast period of 2019-2026, which will witness a rise in the estimated value of USD 168.3 billion in 2019 to an estimated value of USD 268.2 billion by 2026.

Market Definition: Sustainable Packaging Market

Sustainable Packaging is a method of packaging involving bio-degradable materials that can be reused, or recycled after the consumption of the product that they are supposed to be protecting. Sustainable Packaging involves the use of recyclable materials which help in environmental stability and helps to impact the ecological footprint, reducing the waste and thus, reducing the waste management costs along with it.

Major Market Drivers & Restraints are as follows:

Rise in non-bio-degradable plastic waste is one of the main reasons for the adoption of Sustainable Packaging methods

Backing of government and authorities producing bio-degradable packaging is one of the major factors regarding the growth of the market

High set-up and initialisation costs for these packaging methods is one of the major reasons for the market growth to be halted

Municipal Solid Waste’s inefficiency related to recycling is also halting the production of Sustainable Packaging products

Key Market Competitors: Sustainable Packaging Market

Few of the major competitors are Amcor Limited, Bemis Company Inc., Tetra Laval International SA, Mondi, WestRock Company, BASF SE, Sonoco Products Company, Smurfit Kappa, Sealed Air, Huhtamaki, Gerresheimer AG, BALL CORPORATION, Ardagh Group S.A., Crown, DS Smith, International Paper, Berry Global Inc., Reynolds, Genpak LLC., DuPont, Plastipak Holdings Inc., Uflex Ltd., ELOPAK, and Evergreen Packaging LLC.

Market Segmentation: Sustainable Packaging Market

By Material Paper & Paperboard Coated Unbleached Bleach Paperboard Moulded Fiber Pulp Corrugated Board Plastic Polylactic Acid (PLA) Polyhydroxybutyrate (PHB) Polybutylene succinate (PBS) Starch Based Plastics Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) Polycaprolactone (PCL) Metal Other

By Function Active Moulded Pulp Alternate Fiber

By Process Recycled Content Reusable Degradable

By Layer Primary Secondary Tertiary

By Packaging Type Trays Bags Boxes



Company Analysis:

The Global Sustainable Packaging Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Sustainable Packaging Market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

