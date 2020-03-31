Global SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Clad metals are materials composed of two or more different types of metal. They are high functionality metal materials that possess composite properties that cannot be obtained from single materials. As clad metals are diffusion bonded (i.e. alloyed via elemental diffusion) at the boundary surfaces between the different metals, there is less chance that they will peel off like plating. Clad metals can help reduce total costs by allowing you to eliminate processes, increase quality, reduce lead time, and make other improvements.
The China SUS-Al-alloy clad metals market is expected to reach USD 136.28 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of more than 6.86% from 97.8 million in 2017; the actual sales are about 39524 MT in 2017. The SUS-Al-alloy clad metals market is relative concentrated market; key players includes Zhongse Composite Material, Tongyi Metal Material Development, Yinbang, Copper Xin Composite Material Technology, Jin Hua Ning Thai metal, Jinnuo Composite Materials, Yuguang Clad Metal Materials, Huayuan New Composite Materials, etc.; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 60% of the total revenue in 2017.
According to this study, over the next five years the SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
This study considers the SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type:
Bilayer Structure
Three-layer Structure
Segmentation by application:
Cookware
Transport
3C Electronics
Other
This report also splits the market by region:
Americas
United States
Canada
Mexico
Brazil
APAC
China
Japan
Korea
Southeast Asia
India
Australia
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Russia
Spain
Middle East & Africa
Egypt
South Africa
Israel
Turkey
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
Zhongse Composite Material
Tongyi Metal Material Development
Yinbang
Copper Xin Composite Material Technology
Jin Hua Ning Thai metal
Jinnuo Composite Materials
Yuguang Clad Metal Materials
Huayuan New Composite Materials
Tellable Composite Materials
Forhome Composite Materials
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Research objectives
To study and analyze the global SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.
To understand the structure of SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals market by identifying its various subsegments.
Focuses on the key global SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
To analyze the SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
To project the consumption of SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
