Global SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals Market 2019 Size, Share, Business Overview, Trends and Forecast to 2024

Clad metals are materials composed of two or more different types of metal. They are high functionality metal materials that possess composite properties that cannot be obtained from single materials. As clad metals are diffusion bonded (i.e. alloyed via elemental diffusion) at the boundary surfaces between the different metals, there is less chance that they will peel off like plating. Clad metals can help reduce total costs by allowing you to eliminate processes, increase quality, reduce lead time, and make other improvements. SUS/Al-alloy clad steel plate is a composite plate by joining stainless steel and aluminum.

The China SUS-Al-alloy clad metals market is expected to reach USD 136.28 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of more than 6.86% from 97.8 million in 2017; the actual sales are about 39524 MT in 2017. The SUS-Al-alloy clad metals market is relative concentrated market; key players includes Zhongse Composite Material, Tongyi Metal Material Development, Yinbang, Copper Xin Composite Material Technology, Jin Hua Ning Thai metal, Jinnuo Composite Materials, Yuguang Clad Metal Materials, Huayuan New Composite Materials, etc.; the revenue of top ten manufacturers accounts about 60% of the total revenue in 2017.

According to this study, over the next five years the SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the SUS-Al-alloy Clad Metals value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type:

Bilayer Structure

Three-layer Structure

Segmentation by application:

Cookware

Transport

3C Electronics

Other

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Zhongse Composite Material

Tongyi Metal Material Development

Yinbang

Copper Xin Composite Material Technology

Jin Hua Ning Thai metal

Jinnuo Composite Materials

Yuguang Clad Metal Materials

Huayuan New Composite Materials

Tellable Composite Materials

Forhome Composite Materials

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

