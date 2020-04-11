Global Surgical Drills Market Manufacturers, Suppliers and Forecast 2018 – 2026

ResearchMoz incorporate new survey report “Surgical Drills Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its immense accumulation of research reports.

The number of people affected with chronic diseases continues to rise across the world. These chronic diseases are subjected to surgical procedures, depending on severity and condition of chronic diseases. Certain lifestyle diseases, caused by poor dietary habits, excessive alcohol consumption, drugs, and smoking account for obesity, bone diseases such as osteoporosis, organ replacement, and dental deformities. These conditions are subjected to surgical procedures. The number of surgical procedures carried out globally is increasing. These chronic diseases and surgical procedures require various surgical instruments. One of these surgical instruments, the surgical drill, is of prime importance. Various surgical drills are needed to perform surgical procedures such as orthopedic, neurosurgery, ENT operations, dental, ophthalmic, thoracic, and other surgeries.

They are needed to cut, drill, fix, and bore holes in the bone for attachment of surgical pins, plates, or screws. They are also needed to remove decay or reshape teeth in dental surgeries. The market for surgical drills is expanding significantly due to a rise in prevalence of chronic diseases that require surgical procedures and an increase in the number of surgical procedures, globally. Furthermore, increased healthcare spending and medical tourism have fuelled the surgical drills market. The battery powered drills segment is anticipated to expand at a notable CAGR due to advancements in technology, which provide ease of usage and reduction in average waiting time for surgery.

The surgical drills market has been segmented based on product, application, end-user, and region. Based on product, the global market has been classified into pneumatic drills, electric drills, battery-powered drills, and accessories & others. Based on application, the global surgical drills market has been divided into orthopedic, neurosurgery, ENT, dental, and others. In terms of end-user, the global market has been segregated into hospitals and ASCs, clinics, and others. Each of the segments has been analyzed in detail for market trends, recent trends and developments, drivers, restraints, opportunities and useful insights. The report gives current and future market size for each segment and sub segments for the period from 2018 to 2026 in terms of value in US$ Mn, considering 2016 and 2017 as the base year. The compound annual growth rate (?GR) has been provided for each segment and market for the period of 2018 to 2026 with market size estimations.

In terms of region, the global market has been split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The regions have been further sub-segmented into major countries and sub-regions. The current and future market sizes in terms of value (US$ Mn) of these regional markets and their major countries have been provided in the report for the period from 2016 to 2026, with their growth rate (%) for the period from 2018 to 2026. The study also offers a list of recommendations, highlights and some useful insights of the market, which would surely help new companies willing to enter the market and for existing companies to increase market shares, which is likely to help in the decision-making process.

The market overview section of the report demonstrates the market dynamics and market trends such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and key trends that influence the current and future status of the surgical drills market. The report also covers market revenue projections, market value projections, market attractiveness analysis and key market share analysis in the market overview section in order to provide a thorough analysis of the overall competitive scenario in the global surgical drills market.

The report concludes with the company profiles section that includes key information about the major players in the market. Key players identified in this report are Stryker Corporation, Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc., Medtronic plc, DePuy Synthes, De Soutter Medical, CONMED Corporation, adeor medial AG, Arthrex, Inc., AlloTech Co.Ltd., and B.Braun Melsungen AG. Each of these players has been profiled in the report based on parameters such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, product portfolio, Business segments and recent developments.

The global surgical drills market has been segmented as follows:

Global Surgical Drills Market, by Product

Pneumatic Drills

Electric Drills

Battery-powered Drills

Accessories & others

Global Surgical Drills Market, by Application

Orthopedic

Neurosurgery

ENT

Dental

Others (Ophthalmic, CVS, Integumentary)

Global Surgical Drills Market, by End-user

Hospitals and ASCs

Clinics

Others

