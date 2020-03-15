Global Surgical Drapes Market Will be Worth 4220 million US$ by 2024

ResearchMoz include new market research report “Global Surgical Drapes Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” to its huge collection of research reports.

The global surgical drapes market will continue exhibiting strong growth in the forthcoming years on account of the rising incidence of hospital-acquired infection (HAIs). Besides this, the probability of surgical site infections (SSIs) increasing owing to the use of unsterilized equipment is fuelling the demand for surgical drapes. Surgical drapes help in preventing the incidence of SSIs, which is identified as one of the chief market drivers. In addition, surgical drapes protect from various forms of contamination such as skin flora, which is identified as one of the key triggers of SSIs.

The worldwide market for Surgical Drapes is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.0% over the next five years, will reach 4220 million US$ in 2024, from 3150 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Surgical Drapes is sterile fabric or fabric-like material used to isolate the surgical site from the rest of the body and other possible sources of contamination. Surgical covers and drapes help protect patient safety while safeguarding health care professionals by helping to reduce the risk of infectious disease transmission.

The global average gross margin of surgical drapes is in the decreasing trend, from 28.37% in 2011 to 31.14% in 2015. With the situation of global economy, gross margin will be in increasing trend in the following five years.

The type of specialty drugs includes disposable and reusable. The proportion of disposable surgical drapes in 2015 is about 72.08%, and the proportion of reusable surgical drapes in 2015 is about 27.92%. Surgical drapes are widely sold by hospitals, clinics and laboratories. The most proportion of specialty drugs are sold by hospitals and the market share in 2015 is about 56.20%.

Europe region is the largest supplier of surgical drapes, with a sales revenue market share nearly 24.12% in 2015.

Market competition is intense between the 3M Health Care, Medline, Paul Hartmann AG, etc. 3M Health Care is the leader of the industry in North America. Paul Hartmann AG, Guardian, etc. are the leaders of the industry in Europe. And China and India are increasing development market.

This report focuses on the Surgical Drapes in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Chapter 1, to describe Surgical Drapes product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Surgical Drapes, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Surgical Drapes in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Surgical Drapes competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Surgical Drapes breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Surgical Drapes market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Surgical Drapes sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

