Global Surfactant Market Company Overview 2025 – AkzoNobel, BASF, DowDuPont, Evonik, Stepan Company, Huntsman International LLC, Solvay

Global Surfactant Market By Type (Anionic, Cationic, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Amphoteric, Silicone Surfactant, Others), Origin (Synthetic, Bio-Based), Application (Household Detergents, Personal Care, Lubricant & Fuel Additive, Industrial & Institutional Cleaners, Food Processing, Oilfield Chemicals, Agricultural Chemicals, Textiles, Emulsion Polymerization, Paints & Coatings, Construction and Others), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

Global Surfactant Market valued at USD 32,120.00 million in 2017. The market is growing at a rising CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Major Players: Global Surfactant Market

Some of the major players operating in this market are

Akzo Nobel N.V.,

BASF SE,

Clariant,

DowDuPont,

Evonik Industries AG,

Stepan Company,

Huntsman International LLC,

Solvay,

Wilmar International Ltd.,

Galaxy Surfactants Limited,

Oxiteno,

Kao Corporation Aarti Industries Limited,

Sialco Materials LTD,

KLK OLEO,

Unger Fabrikker A.S,

Croda International Plc,

Kao Corporation,

others

Market Segmentation: Global Surfactant Market

Based on type,

Anionic Surfactants,

Cationic Detergents,

Non-Ionic Surfactants,

Amphoteric Surfactants,

Silicone Surfactant

Based on Origin,

Synthetic Surfactant

Bio-Based Surfactant

Based on Application,

Household Detergents,

Personal Care,

Industrial & Institutional Cleaners,

Food Processing,

Oilfield Chemicals,

Agricultural Chemicals,

Textiles,

Emulsion Polymerization,

Paints & Coatings,

Construction

Based on geography,

North America,

Europe,

Asia-Pacific,

South America

Middle East and Africa

The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others. The Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the in 2018 and is growing with the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2018-2025.

Key Drivers: Global Surfactant Market

Rising demand for personal care products and increased usage of surfactant in detergent industry are expected to drive the market. On the other hand Implementation of stringent regulations by government agencies may hinder the growth of the North America surfactant market.

Key Points: Global Surfactant Market

In 2017, the global surfactant market is dominated Akzo Nobel N.V. followed by BASF SE, DowDuPont And Evonik Industries AG

The anionic surfactants segment is dominating the global surfactant market.

The amphoteric surfactants segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.

Table of Contents:

1 INTRODUCTION

2 MARKET SEGMENTATION

3 MARKET OVERVIEW

4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS

6 GLOBAL SURFACTANT MARKET, BY TYPE

7 GLOBAL SURFACTANT MARKET, BY ORIGIN

8 GLOBAL SURFACTANT MARKET, BY APPLICATION

8.1 OVERVIEW

8.2 HOUSEHOLD DETERGENTS

8.3 PERSONAL CARE

8.4 LUBRICANT AND FUEL ADDITIVE

8.5 INDUSTRIAL & INSTITUTIONAL CLEANERS

8.6 OILFIELD CHEMICALS

8.7 AGRICULTURAL CHEMICALS

8.8TEXTILES

8.9 FOOD PROCESSING

8.10 EMULSION POLYMERIZATION

8.11 PAINTS & COATINGS

8.12 CONSTRUCTION

8.13 OTHERS

9 GLOBAL SURFACTANT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY

11 COMPANY PROFILES

11.1 AKZO NOBEL N.V.

11.1.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW

11.1.2 AKZO NOBEL N.V. : REVENUE ANALYSIS

11.1.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.1.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.2 BASF SE

11.2.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW

11.2.2 BASF SE: REVEUNUE ANALYSIS

11.2.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.2.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.3 DOWDUPONT

11.3.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW

11.3.2 DOWDUPONT: REVENUE ANALYSIS

11.3.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.3.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.4 EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG

11.4.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW

11.4.2 EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG: REVENUE ANALYSIS

11.4.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.4.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.5 AARTI INDUSTRIES LIMITED

11.5.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW

11.5.2 AARTI INDUSTRIES LIMITED: REVENUE ANALYSIS

11.5.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO

11.5.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

11.6 CLARIANT

11.7 CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC

11.8 GALAXY SURFACTANTS LTD.

11.9 HUNTSMAN INTERNATIONAL LLC

11.10 KAO CORPORATION

11.12 OXITENO

11.13 SIALCO MATERIALS LTD

11.14 SOLVAY

11.15 STEPAN COMPANY

11.16 UNGER FABRIKKER AS

12 RELATED REPORTS

