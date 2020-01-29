Global Surfactant Market Company Overview 2025 – AkzoNobel, BASF, DowDuPont, Evonik, Stepan Company, Huntsman International LLC, Solvay

Global Surfactant Market By Type (Anionic, Cationic, Non-Ionic Surfactants, Amphoteric, Silicone Surfactant, Others), Origin (Synthetic, Bio-Based), Application (Household Detergents, Personal Care, Lubricant & Fuel Additive, Industrial & Institutional Cleaners, Food Processing, Oilfield Chemicals, Agricultural Chemicals, Textiles, Emulsion Polymerization, Paints & Coatings, Construction and Others), By Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025
Global Surfactant Market valued at USD 32,120.00 million in 2017. The market is growing at a rising CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
Major Players: Global Surfactant Market
Some of the major players operating in this market are
- Akzo Nobel N.V.,
- BASF SE,
- Clariant,
- DowDuPont,
- Evonik Industries AG,
- Stepan Company,
- Huntsman International LLC,
- Solvay,
- Wilmar International Ltd.,
- Galaxy Surfactants Limited,
- Oxiteno,
- Kao Corporation Aarti Industries Limited,
- Sialco Materials LTD,
- KLK OLEO,
- Unger Fabrikker A.S,
- Croda International Plc,
- Kao Corporation,
- others
Market Segmentation: Global Surfactant Market
Based on type,
- Anionic Surfactants,
- Cationic Detergents,
- Non-Ionic Surfactants,
- Amphoteric Surfactants,
- Silicone Surfactant
Based on Origin,
- Synthetic Surfactant
- Bio-Based Surfactant
Based on Application,
- Household Detergents,
- Personal Care,
- Industrial & Institutional Cleaners,
- Food Processing,
- Oilfield Chemicals,
- Agricultural Chemicals,
- Textiles,
- Emulsion Polymerization,
- Paints & Coatings,
- Construction
Based on geography,
- North America,
- Europe,
- Asia-Pacific,
- South America
- Middle East and Africa
The geographical regions are further segmented into 24 major countries such as U.S. Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Belgium, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Japan, China, Singapore, Brazil, India, Russia, South Africa and many others. The Asia-Pacific is expected to dominate the in 2018 and is growing with the highest CAGR of in the forecast period of 2018-2025.
Key Drivers: Global Surfactant Market
Rising demand for personal care products and increased usage of surfactant in detergent industry are expected to drive the market. On the other hand Implementation of stringent regulations by government agencies may hinder the growth of the North America surfactant market.
Key Points: Global Surfactant Market
In 2017, the global surfactant market is dominated Akzo Nobel N.V. followed by BASF SE, DowDuPont And Evonik Industries AG
- The anionic surfactants segment is dominating the global surfactant market.
- The amphoteric surfactants segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR in the forecast period 2018 to 2025.
Table of Contents:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 MARKET SEGMENTATION
3 MARKET OVERVIEW
4 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
5 PREMIUM INSIGHTS
6 GLOBAL SURFACTANT MARKET, BY TYPE
7 GLOBAL SURFACTANT MARKET, BY ORIGIN
8 GLOBAL SURFACTANT MARKET, BY APPLICATION
8.1 OVERVIEW
8.2 HOUSEHOLD DETERGENTS
8.3 PERSONAL CARE
8.4 LUBRICANT AND FUEL ADDITIVE
8.5 INDUSTRIAL & INSTITUTIONAL CLEANERS
8.6 OILFIELD CHEMICALS
8.7 AGRICULTURAL CHEMICALS
8.8TEXTILES
8.9 FOOD PROCESSING
8.10 EMULSION POLYMERIZATION
8.11 PAINTS & COATINGS
8.12 CONSTRUCTION
8.13 OTHERS
9 GLOBAL SURFACTANT MARKET, BY GEOGRAPHY
11 COMPANY PROFILES
11.1 AKZO NOBEL N.V.
11.1.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.1.2 AKZO NOBEL N.V. : REVENUE ANALYSIS
11.1.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
11.1.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
11.2 BASF SE
11.2.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.2.2 BASF SE: REVEUNUE ANALYSIS
11.2.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
11.2.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
11.3 DOWDUPONT
11.3.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.3.2 DOWDUPONT: REVENUE ANALYSIS
11.3.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
11.3.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
11.4 EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG
11.4.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.4.2 EVONIK INDUSTRIES AG: REVENUE ANALYSIS
11.4.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
11.4.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
11.5 AARTI INDUSTRIES LIMITED
11.5.1 COMPANY OVERVIEW
11.5.2 AARTI INDUSTRIES LIMITED: REVENUE ANALYSIS
11.5.3 PRODUCT PORTFOLIO
11.5.4 RECENT DEVELOPMENTS
11.6 CLARIANT
11.7 CRODA INTERNATIONAL PLC
11.8 GALAXY SURFACTANTS LTD.
11.9 HUNTSMAN INTERNATIONAL LLC
11.10 KAO CORPORATION
11.12 OXITENO
11.13 SIALCO MATERIALS LTD
11.14 SOLVAY
11.15 STEPAN COMPANY
11.16 UNGER FABRIKKER AS
12 RELATED REPORTS
