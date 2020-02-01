Global Supply Chain Management Solutions Market Key Analysis and 2019 Development Trends

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Supply Chain Management Solutions Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports.

Supply Chain Management Solutions (Software and Services) Market: Overview

This comprehensive report by Transparency Market Research analyzes and forecasts the data at the global and regional levels. The report provides an analysis of the industry trends in each of the segments over the period 2016–2026, wherein 2018 to 2026 is the forecast period and the base year is 2017. The global supply chain management solutions (software and services) report provides an in-depth and accurate analysis of market investment across solutions covered in the scope. It also highlights various drivers, restraints, and opportunities expected to influence the market’s expansion during the said period. The study provides a complete perspective about the supply chain management solutions (software and services) and expansion throughout the research study in terms of value (in US$ Mn) across geographies, segmented into North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), South America, Middle East & Africa (MEA), and Europe. Moreover, the study explains the penetration of each market segment within various geographies and how these segments have accelerated the expansion of the market.

Global Supply Chain Management Solutions (Software and Services) Market: Scope of the Report

The report segments the market based on deployment into on-premise and cloud. In terms of service, the market can be classified into managed services and professional services. Based on industry, the market can be categorized into aerospace & defense, automotive, electronics, food & beverages, industrial, health care, transportation & logistics, and others (chemicals, apparel, etc.). In terms of enterprise size, the market can be divided into small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and large enterprise. The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global supply chain management solutions (software and services) market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

Global Supply Chain Management Solutions (Software and Services) Market: Competitive Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global supply chain management solutions (software and services) market. Key players profiled in the report include Aspen Technology, Inc., Comarch, IBM Corporation,, Infor, Inc., JDA Software Group, Inc., Kinaxis, Oracle Corporation, Plex Manufacturing Cloud, QAD, Inc., Sage, SAP SE, and Vanguard Software.

The global supply chain management solutions (software and services) market is segmented as below:

Global Supply Chain Management Solutions (Software) Market, by Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

Global Supply Chain Management Solutions (Services) Market, by Service

Managed Service

Professional Service

Global Supply Chain Management Solutions (Software and Services) Market, by Industry

Aerospace & Defense

Automotive

Electronics

Food & Beverages

Industrial

Health Care

Transportation & Logistics

Others (Chemicals, Apparel etc.)

Global Supply Chain Management Solutions (Software and Services) Market, by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Global Supply Chain Management Solutions (Software and Services) Market, by Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Rest of North America

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Asia Pacific (APAC)

China

India

Japan

Rest of Asia Pacific

South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

