Global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Outsourcing strategy and trends in 2019: Focus on technology

Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) refers to outsourcing of supply chain management functions to a service provider. The services provided thus include, warehouse management, logistics management, order management, and other functions including supplier and vendor management.
This report focuses on the global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
Accenture
CEVA Logistics
DHL International GmbH
FedEx Corporation
GEODIS
Kuehne+Nagel
TATA Consultancy Services Limited
United Parcel Service
XPO Logistics, Inc.
Zensar Technologies Ltd.
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Solutions
Services
Market segment by Application, split into
Order Management
Warehouse Management
Logistics Management
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
