Global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) Market Outsourcing strategy and trends in 2019: Focus on technology

Supply Chain as a Service (SCaaS) refers to outsourcing of supply chain management functions to a service provider. The services provided thus include, warehouse management, logistics management, order management, and other functions including supplier and vendor management.

This report focuses on the global Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Supply Chain As A Service (SCaaS) development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

Accenture

CEVA Logistics

DHL International GmbH

FedEx Corporation

GEODIS

Kuehne+Nagel

TATA Consultancy Services Limited

United Parcel Service

XPO Logistics, Inc.

Zensar Technologies Ltd.

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Solutions

Services

Market segment by Application, split into

Order Management

Warehouse Management

Logistics Management

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

