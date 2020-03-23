Global Supercar Market Size, Trend, Demand & Analysis by Top Players like Pagani, Bugatti, BMW, McLaren, Lamborghini, Ferrari, Aston Martin, Bentley

A supercar is a high-performance sports car, in the report, the mainly player are Porsche, Bentley,

Ferrari, Aston Martin, Lamborghini, McLaren, Audi, BMW, Bugatti, Pagani.

The global Supercar market has seen been relatively untouched by the financial crisis and has been posting growth driven by the emerging markets. Global Supercar sales in 2017 reached 75-kilo units, and are expected to reach 84-kilo units in the end of 2025.

In the whole market, the Non-Convertible Supercar occupies largest market, and the market is near 80%.

In terms of sales channel, Cash Payment, Financing/Loan and Leasing constitute the sales channel, the cash payment is the mainstream pay method and it occupies about half market share.

Global Supercar market size will reach 16000 million US$ by 2025, from 16500 million US$ in 2018, at a CAGR of -0.4% during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Supercar.

This industry study presents the global Supercar market size, historical breakdown data (2014-2019) and forecast (2019-2025). The Supercar production, revenue and market share by manufacturers, key regions and type;

The consumption of Supercar in volume terms are also provided for major countries (or regions), and for each application and product at the global level. Market share, growth rate, and competitive factors are also evaluated for market leaders Porsche, Bentley, etc.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Porsche

Bentley

Ferrari

Aston Martin

Lamborghini

McLaren

Audi

BMW

Bugatti

Pagani

Supercar Breakdown Data by Type

Convertible Supercar

Non-Convertible Supercar

Supercar Breakdown Data by Application

Cash Payment

Financing/Loan

Leasing

Supercar Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

Supercar Consumption by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Malaysia

Philippines

Thailand

Vietnam

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries

Turkey

Egypt

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Supercar Product

1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study

1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Supercar Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Convertible Supercar

1.4.3 Non-Convertible Supercar

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Supercar Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Cash Payment

1.5.3 Financing/Loan

1.5.4 Leasing

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Supercar Market Size

2.1.1 Global Supercar Revenue 2014-2025

2.1.2 Global Supercar Production 2014-2025

2.2 Supercar Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Key Supercar Manufacturers

2.3.2.1 Supercar Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Supercar Product Offered

2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Supercar Market

2.4 Key Trends for Supercar Markets & Products

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Supercar Production by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Supercar Production by Manufacturers

3.1.2 Supercar Production Market Share by Manufacturers

3.2 Supercar Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Supercar Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.2.2 Supercar Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

3.3 Supercar Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Continued…

