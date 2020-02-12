Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market Report 2019 Attractiveness and Key Players

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024”new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 118 pages with table and figures in it.

This comprehensive Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyses the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Super-absorbent polymer (SAP) is a granular material with exceptional ability to absorb aqueous solutions and is widely used in hygiene products such as diapers and feminine hygiene products. In addition, SAP finds use in agriculture, construction, entertainment and personal care.

Scope of the Report:

In global market, the production of Super Absorbent Polymer increases from 1637.7 K MT in 2012 to 2617.7 K MT in 2016, at a CAGR of 12.44%. In 2016, the global Super Absorbent Polymer market is led by China capturing about 23.58% of global Super Absorbent Polymer production. Europe and Japan are other main market with 19.68% and 19.60% global production share. At present, the major manufacturers of Super Absorbent Polymer are Nippon Shokubhai, BASF, Evonik Industries, Sumitomo Seika, LG Chemical and Sanyo Chemical. Nippon Shokubhai is the world leader.

The worldwide market for Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 10.7% over the next five years, will reach 14100 million US$ in 2024, from 7660 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Nippon Shokubhai

BASF

Evonik Industries

Sumitomo Seika

LG Chemical

Sanyo Chemical

Formosa Plastics Corporation

Danson Technology

Quanzhou BLD Science Technology

Shandong Nuoer Bio-Tech

Zhejiang Satellite Petro-chemical

Weilong Polymer Material

Demi

Market Segment by Type, covers

Sodium Polyacrylate

Polyacrylate/Polyacrylamide Copolymer

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Disposable Diapers

Adult Incontinence

Feminine Hygiene

Agriculture Products

Others

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) product scope , market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks. Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP), with price , sales, revenue and global market share of Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) in 2017 and 2018.

, sales, revenue and global market share of Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) in 2017 and 2018. Chapter 3, the Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast. Chapter 4, the Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

by regions, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world , from 2014 to 2019.

, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application , with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019. Chapter 12, Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

and revenue, from 2019 to 2024. Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Super Absorbent Polymer (SAP) sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

