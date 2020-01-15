Global Sunflower Husk Pellets Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth By 2026

Sunflower Husk Pellets Market: Overview

Sunflower husk pellets (SFHPs) are produced from ground sunflower seeds by adding a suitable binder and then, pressing the composition under high pressure in pelletizing machines or extruders to form cylindrically shaped pellets. SFHPs is a byproduct of sunflower oil extraction process. It can be found in large quantities in sunflower oil factories. Sunflower husk pellets are cylindrically shaped capsules with an average length of about 50 mm and diameter of 10 mm. They are used as an animal feed. Sunflower husks are produced in large quantities in South Russia and Ukraine. Furthermore, as a biofuel, sunflower husk pellets are effectively used in power plants in the U.K. and Poland.

Sunflower Husk Pellets Market: Drivers & Restraints

High demand for sunflower husk pellets as a biofuel used in biomass-dedicated power plants and also as co-firing with coal is driving the sunflower husk pellets market. However, in a few countries, the government has stopped giving subsidies for burning agricultural products. In countries of Europe, co-firing has been primarily substituted by wood pellets, which is likely to hamper the sunflower husk pellets market in the region during the forecast period.

Sunflower husk pellets is a significant source of energy and the most important fuel worldwide after coal, oil, and natural gas. It is used as a heating alternative in household and industrial applications. Naturally recycled byproducts have a high calorific value. Sunflower husk pellets has high a calorific value. Through burning of pellets, about 7% of ash is produced. Owing to these characteristics, wood pellets are used in large quantities in household applications. Husk pellets, too, are ideal for use in furnace heating systems in industrial applications. Sunflower husk pellets is a clean-burning and cost-stable alternative for home heating. Burning wood pellets is an effective means to divert millions of tons of waste from landfills and the timber industry and convert it into energy. Free-flowing nature of wood pellets makes them easy to handle and ideal for use in automatic heating systems. Sunflower husk pellet fuel is renewable and is less harmful to the environment. It does not release carbon dioxide on combustion, as it absorbs the same amount of carbon when consumed as a fuel.

Sunflower Husk Pellets Market: Key Players

Major players operating in the global sunflower husk pellets market include Agro Group LLC., Copenhagen Merchants Group, and Amisy Wood Pellet Mill. Manufacturers are engaged in strategies such as agreements and capacity expansions to maintain a strong foothold in the sunflower husk pellets market and cater to the rising consumer demand.