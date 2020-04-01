Global Sulfur Hexafluoride Market Production, Revenue Growth and Sales Forecast 2018 – 2026

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Sulfur Hexafluoride Market – Global Industry Analysis, Value, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026” to its huge collection of research reports. An insight on the important factors and trends influencing the market.

Sulfur Hexafluoride Market – Overview

Sulfur hexafluoride is a non-toxic inert gas that is widely used for insulation and cooling application in the electric & power industry owing to its superior thermal stability and excellent dielectric strength. Sulfur hexafluoride has key applications in electric power transmission and distribution systems such as gas insulated switchgear (GIS), circuit breakers (CBs), and load break switches due to properties of electrical insulation and arc interruption capability.

Based on application, the electrical transmission and distribution segment held a major share of the global sulfur hexafluoride market in 2017 owing to the increase in electricity consumption, led by increasing demand for electricity from residential, commercial, and industrial sectors. Rising demand for homes and infrastructure development, especially in emerging economies such as India and China has propelled the need for power utilities. This trend is likely to continue during the forecast period.

In terms of value and volume, Asia Pacific accounted for a prominent share of the global sulfur hexafluoride market in 2017. The region is expected to continue to dominate the global market during the forecast period. China is a highly lucrative country for sulfur hexafluoride in Asia Pacific. Rapid urbanization due to rise in demand for power utilities in the country and presence of a well-established semiconductor manufacturing industry are anticipated to fuel the sulfur hexafluoride market in China during the forecast period. Demand for end-use applications in the electronics industry has been increasing mainly in countries such as Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Thailand. This, in turn, is projected to fuel the sulfur hexafluoride market during the forecast period. Sulfur hexafluoride is likely to be phase-out due to its high GWP value by developed nations in North America and Europe in the near future. However, a direct alternative for sulfur hexafluoride in key applications such as medium voltage switchgears is not commercially available. Hence, the market is projected to expand at a sluggish pace during the forecast period.

Sulfur hexafluoride has global warming potential (GWP) of 23500 for 100 years. Therefore, rise in environmental concerns and regulations to control greenhouse effects are anticipated to restrain the global sulfur hexafluoride market during the forecast period.

This report analyzes and forecasts the sulfur hexafluoride market at global, regional, and country levels. The market has been forecast in terms of volume (Tons) and value (US$ Thousand) from 2018 to 2026, considering 2017 as the base year. The study includes market indicators, drivers, and restraints of the global sulfur hexafluoride market. It also encompasses the anticipated impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for sulfur hexafluoride during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities in the sulfur hexafluoride market at global and regional levels. The report analyzes price trends and forecasts prices of sulfur hexafluoride at the global and regional levels.

The report includes detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global sulfur hexafluoride market. Porter’s Five Forces model for the sulfur hexafluoride market has been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The report covers regulatory landscape that includes various regulations regarding the product across the globe to understand the various legal constraints that can affect product offering. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein grade and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global sulfur hexafluoride market by segmenting it in terms of grade and application. In terms of grade, the market has been segmented into technical grade, electronic grade, and others, which includes metallurgical and ophthalmological. In terms of application, the sulfur hexafluoride market has been segregated into electrical transmission and distribution, semiconductor manufacturing, and others (including magnesium production and ophthalmological surgeries). Market segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes current and future demand for sulfur hexafluoride in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

The report provides the actual value of the sulfur hexafluoride market for 2017 and the estimated market value for 2018 along with forecast for the next eight years. The size of the global sulfur hexafluoride market has been provided in terms of volume (Tons) and value (US$ Thousand). The market value has been provided for the global, regional, and country-levels.

The report comprises profiles of major companies operating in the global sulfur hexafluoride market. The global sulfur hexafluoride market is fragmented with the presence of local and global players. Key players include Solvay, AGC Chemicals, Kanto Denka Kogyo Co., Ltd., SHOWA DENKO K.K., The Linde Group, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Air Liquide, Axcel Gases, Fujian Shaowu Yongfei Chemical Co., Ltd, Concorde Specialty Gases, Shandong Ruihua Fluoride Industry Co. Ltd, and Wuxi Tianzhi Chemical Technology Co., Ltd. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments. The report also comprises a matrix of comparison between the top two players operating in the global sulfur hexafluoride market along with analysis of business strategies.

The global sulfur hexafluoride market has been segmented as follows:

Global Sulfur Hexafluoride Market, by Grade

– Technical

– Electronic

– Other (including Metallurgical and Medical)

Global Sulfur Hexafluoride Market, by Application

– Electrical Transmission and Distribution

– Semiconductor Manufacturing

– Others (including Magnesium production and Ophthalmological Surgeries)

Global Sulfur Hexafluoride Market, by Region

– North America

– U.S.

– Canada

– Europe

– Germany

– France

– U.K.

– Italy

– Spain

– Russia & CIS

– Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

– China

– India

– Japan

– ASEAN

– Rest of Asia Pacific

– Latin America

– Brazil

– Mexico

– Rest of Latin America

– Middle East & Africa

– GCC

– South Africa

– Rest of Middle East & Africa

Key Takeaways

– Global and regional share of the sulfur hexafluoride market in terms of volume (Tons) and value (US$ Thousand), by grade and application segments for the period between 2018 and 2026

– Detailed analysis of the country-level demand for sulfur hexafluoride in countries and sub-regions including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., Italy, Spain, France, Russia & CIS, China, India, Japan, ASEAN, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, GCC, and South Africa with respect to different product and application segments for the period from 2018 to 2026

– Key indicators, drivers, restraints, and opportunities in the global sulfur hexafluoride market

– Price trend forecasts of the global sulfur hexafluoride market in terms application

– Regulatory landscape, value chain analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis of the global sulfur hexafluoride market

– Market attractiveness analysis of the global sulfur hexafluoride market, by grade and application

– Key findings of the sulfur hexafluoride market in each region and in-depth analysis of major product and application segments in terms of volume and value

– Competition matrix of key players operating in the market of major companies

– Detailed company profiles of 12 market players

