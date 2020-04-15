Global Sulforaphane Market Opportunities, Analysis & Forecast by 2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Sulforaphane Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

Sulforaphane is an anti-cancer compound in cruciferous vegetables, mostly commonly credited to Broccoli. It appears to have general but potent antioxidant and possible anti-inflammatory actions, with the former similar to curcumin.

Sulforaphane is a small category in herbal extract industry, also the development of the market is mainly in the past 20 years.

Globally, Sulforaphane is mainly consumed in North America and Europe, while the supply is mainly concentrated in USA and China. In 2018, North America consumed 50.45%% of global Sulforaphane, of which, nutritional products are the major market. Europe consumed 29.24%% of global Sulforaphane, with Germany, France and UK as the major market. Leading suppliers mainly located in China, Pioneer Herb Industrial is the major supplier of Sulforaphane with its own patent. Lingeba Technology and Zhe Jiang Teley are also important suppliers. The top 5 players take 72.66% of global market in 2018.

The global Sulforaphane market is valued at 113.1 million US$ in 2018 and will reach 169 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Sulforaphane market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.

This report studies the global market size of Sulforaphane in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Sulforaphane in these regions.

This research report categorizes the global Sulforaphane market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Sulforaphane market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:

Brassica Protection Products

Seagate

Lingeba Technology

Zhe Jiang Teley

Pioneer Herb Industrial

Xian Yuensun Biological Technology

Anhui Chengya

Sulforaphane market size by Type

0.1% -1% Sulforaphane

1%-10% Sulforaphane

Other Grade

Sulforaphane market size by Applications

Health Care Products

Other

Market size by Region

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

