Global Succinic Acid Market 2026: By major competitors Anhui Sunsing Chemicals Co.Ltd, an qing he xing chemical corporation limited. BioAmber, GC Innovation America, Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd.

Global Succinic Acid Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 130.65 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 223.97 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growth in food & beverage, industrial, and pharmaceutical industries are the major factor for the growth of this market.
Major Players:
Few of the major competitors currently working in succinic acid market are Anhui Sunsing Chemicals Co., Ltd., an qing he xing chemical corporation limited., BioAmber, GC Innovation America, Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd., KAWASAKI KASEI CHEMICALS, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD., Reverdia, Shangdong Yuhang Chemical Co.,Ltd., Shangdong Lixing Chemical Co.,Ltd, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation., Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporations.
Key Developments in the Market:
- In October 2018, FUJITSU GENERAL announced that they had acquired ABS Aircon Engineers Private Limited. With this acquisition FUJITSU have expanded their service capabilities for commercial air condition in the region of India.
- In September 2017, Panasonic Corporation announced that they had acquired AMP Air. With this acquisition Panasonic will be able to expand their sales and servicing network in the region of U.K. and all around Europe.
Competitive Analysis:
Global succinic acid market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of succinic acid market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Market Drivers:
- They are used in the manufacturing of sedatives, antipasmers, anrhoers, contraceptives and cancer-curing treatments.
- In food & beverage industry they are used as an acidifier.
Market Restraints:
- The R&D cost for the succinic acid is very high which the major factor restraining growth of the market.
Table of Contents:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Global Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Market Segmentation:
- By Type
- Bio- Based Succinic Acid
- Petro- Based Succinic Acid
- By End- Use
- Industrial
- Food & Beverages
- Coatings
- Pharmaceutical
- Others
- By Geography
- North America
- US
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Thailand
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East and Africa
- North America
Key Insights in the report:
- Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints
- Key market players involved in this industry
- Detailed analysis of the market segmentation
- Competitive analysis of the key players involved
Market Definition:
Succinic acid is a dicarboxylic acid which is used a chemical intermediate in medicine, to make perfume esters and for the manufacture of lacquers. The name is derived from the latin word succinum meaning amber and is also known as ‘spirit of amber’. They have many biological roles in living organisms as they take the form of an anion which is a component of citric acid and which are capable of donating electron to the electron transfer chain. They are also used as a flavouring agent in foods and beverages and also as a intermediates for dyes, lacquers, metal treatment chemicals etc.
