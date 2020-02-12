Global Succinic Acid Market 2026: By major competitors Anhui Sunsing Chemicals Co.Ltd, an qing he xing chemical corporation limited. BioAmber, GC Innovation America, Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd.

Global Succinic Acid Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 130.65 million in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 223.97 million by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.97% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Growth in food & beverage, industrial, and pharmaceutical industries are the major factor for the growth of this market.

Major Players:

Few of the major competitors currently working in succinic acid market are Anhui Sunsing Chemicals Co., Ltd., an qing he xing chemical corporation limited., BioAmber, GC Innovation America, Gadiv Petrochemical Industries Ltd., KAWASAKI KASEI CHEMICALS, NIPPON SHOKUBAI CO., LTD., Reverdia, Shangdong Yuhang Chemical Co.,Ltd., Shangdong Lixing Chemical Co.,Ltd, Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corporation., Thirumalai Chemicals Ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporations.

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, FUJITSU GENERAL announced that they had acquired ABS Aircon Engineers Private Limited. With this acquisition FUJITSU have expanded their service capabilities for commercial air condition in the region of India.

In September 2017, Panasonic Corporation announced that they had acquired AMP Air. With this acquisition Panasonic will be able to expand their sales and servicing network in the region of U.K. and all around Europe.

Competitive Analysis:

Global succinic acid market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of succinic acid market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

They are used in the manufacturing of sedatives, antipasmers, anrhoers, contraceptives and cancer-curing treatments.

In food & beverage industry they are used as an acidifier.

Market Restraints:

The R&D cost for the succinic acid is very high which the major factor restraining growth of the market.

Market Segmentation:

By Type Bio- Based Succinic Acid Petro- Based Succinic Acid

By End- Use Industrial Food & Beverages Coatings Pharmaceutical Others

By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Market Definition:

Succinic acid is a dicarboxylic acid which is used a chemical intermediate in medicine, to make perfume esters and for the manufacture of lacquers. The name is derived from the latin word succinum meaning amber and is also known as ‘spirit of amber’. They have many biological roles in living organisms as they take the form of an anion which is a component of citric acid and which are capable of donating electron to the electron transfer chain. They are also used as a flavouring agent in foods and beverages and also as a intermediates for dyes, lacquers, metal treatment chemicals etc.

