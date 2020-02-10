Global Subsea Pipeline Jumpers Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Subsea Pipeline Jumpers Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Subsea Pipeline Jumpers Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
In subsea oil/gas production systems, a subsea jumper is used to transport production fluid between two subsea components, for example, a tree and a manifold, a manifold and another manifold, or a manifold and an export sled. It may also connect other subsea structures such as PLEM/PLETs and riser bases. In addition to being used to transport production fluid, a jumper can also be used to inject water into a well. The offset distance between the components (such as trees, flowlines, and manifolds) dictates the jumper length and characteristics. Flexible jumper systems provide versatility, unlike rigid jumper systems, which limit space and handling capability.
The following manufacturers are covered:
TechnipFMC
OCEAN FLOW INTERNATIONAL
Teledyne Marine
Trendsetter Engineering
Airborne Oil & Gas
Dynamic Sealing Technologies，Inc
Oceaneering International，Inc
Hydrasun
Aker Solutions
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Segment by Type
Rigid Pipeline Jumpers
Flexible Pipeline Jumpers
Segment by Application
Trees Connection
Pipeline End Terminations (PLETs) Connection
Manifolds Connection
Other
