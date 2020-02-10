Global Subsea Pipeline Jumpers Market Research Report 2019

In this report, the Global Subsea Pipeline Jumpers Market market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Subsea Pipeline Jumpers Market market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

In subsea oil/gas production systems, a subsea jumper is used to transport production fluid between two subsea components, for example, a tree and a manifold, a manifold and another manifold, or a manifold and an export sled. It may also connect other subsea structures such as PLEM/PLETs and riser bases. In addition to being used to transport production fluid, a jumper can also be used to inject water into a well. The offset distance between the components (such as trees, flowlines, and manifolds) dictates the jumper length and characteristics. Flexible jumper systems provide versatility, unlike rigid jumper systems, which limit space and handling capability.

The following manufacturers are covered:

TechnipFMC

OCEAN FLOW INTERNATIONAL

Teledyne Marine

Trendsetter Engineering

Airborne Oil & Gas

Dynamic Sealing Technologies，Inc

Oceaneering International，Inc

Hydrasun

Aker Solutions

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Rigid Pipeline Jumpers

Flexible Pipeline Jumpers

Segment by Application

Trees Connection

Pipeline End Terminations (PLETs) Connection

Manifolds Connection

Other

