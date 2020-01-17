Global Studio Headphones Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2019 to 2024

A natural and detailed sound, an effective noise attenuation and the ability to handle high volume levels should be in the DNA of every headphones made to cope with the studio routine, as well as a robust construction and excellent wearing comfort.

Studio Headphones industry has much fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the North America. Among them, North America Production value accounted for less than 31.65% of the total value of global Studio Headphones in 2016. Beyerdynamic is the world leading manufacturer in global Studio Headphones market with the market share of 5.93% in 2016.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was reduced, with the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Studio Headphones raw material price will be stable in the future. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Studio Headphones.



According to this study, over the next five years the Studio Headphones market will register a 7.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1660 million by 2024, from US$ 1100 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Studio Headphones business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Beyerdynamic

Sennheiser

AKG

Grado

Audio-Technica

Beats

KOSS

Sony

Pioneer

Shure

Samson Technologies

Denon

This study considers the Studio Headphones value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Closed Back

Semi-open Back

Fully-open Back

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Studio

Stage

Critical Listening

Mixing

Others

