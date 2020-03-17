Global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Size, Status and Forecast 2025

Structured data archiving (SDA) software moves data from custom-provided or commercially provided applications to an alternate file system or database management system (DBMS) while maintaining data access and referential integrity. Reducing the volume of data in production instances can improve performance and shrink batch windows. It can also reduce storage acquisition costs, facility requirements, environmental footprints and the cost of preserving data for compliance when retiring applications.

According to this study, over the next five years the Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.

This study considers the Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement value generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.7.

Cloud-based

On-premises

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 10.8.

BFSI

Education

Manufacturing

Telecom & IT

Others

Request a Free Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/3712868-global-structured-data-archiving-and-application-retirement-market

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Metalogix

Delphix

OpenText

PBS Software

IBM

Gimmal

Informatica

Actifio

Oracle

Microsoft

DCSoftware (Arctools)

Dolphin

Micro Focus

Solix Technologies

ZL Technologies

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

Table of Contents

2019-2024 Global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Report (Status and Outlook)

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 World Market Overview

2.1.1 Global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Size 2014-2024

2.1.2 Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Size CAGR by Region

2.2 Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Segment by Type

2.2.1 Cloud-based

2.2.2 On-premises

2.3 Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Size by Type

2.3.1 Global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

2.3.2 Global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2019)

2.4 Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Segment by Application

2.4.1 BFSI

2.4.2 Education

2.4.3 Manufacturing

2.4.4 Telecom & IT

2.4.5 Others

2.5 Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Size by Application

2.5.1 Global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

2.5.2 Global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Size Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

3 Global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement by Players

3.1 Global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Size Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Size by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market Size Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Key Players Head office and Products Offered

3.3 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.3.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.3.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.4 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

……….

11 Key Players Analysis

11.1 Metalogix

11.1.1 Company Details

11.1.2 Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Product Offered

11.1.3 Metalogix Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.1.4 Main Business Overview

11.1.5 Metalogix News

11.2 Delphix

11.2.1 Company Details

11.2.2 Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Product Offered

11.2.3 Delphix Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.2.4 Main Business Overview

11.2.5 Delphix News

11.3 OpenText

11.3.1 Company Details

11.3.2 Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Product Offered

11.3.3 OpenText Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.3.4 Main Business Overview

11.3.5 OpenText News

11.4 PBS Software

11.4.1 Company Details

11.4.2 Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Product Offered

11.4.3 PBS Software Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.4.4 Main Business Overview

11.4.5 PBS Software News

11.5 IBM

11.5.1 Company Details

11.5.2 Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Product Offered

11.5.3 IBM Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.5.4 Main Business Overview

11.5.5 IBM News

11.6 Gimmal

11.6.1 Company Details

11.6.2 Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Product Offered

11.6.3 Gimmal Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.6.4 Main Business Overview

11.6.5 Gimmal News

11.7 Informatica

11.7.1 Company Details

11.7.2 Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Product Offered

11.7.3 Informatica Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2017-2019)

11.7.4 Main Business Overview

11.7.5 Informatica News

……Continued

Make an enquiry of this Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/3712868-global-structured-data-archiving-and-application-retirement-market

Contact Us:

Norah Trent

Partner Relations & Marketing Manager

[email protected]

Ph: +1 (339) 368 6938 (US)

Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (UK)