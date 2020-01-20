Global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement Market 2019 Trending Technologies – PBS Software, IBM, Gimmal, Informatica, Actifio, Oracle, Microsoft

Structured data archiving (SDA) software moves data from custom-provided or commercially provided applications to an alternate file system or database management system (DBMS) while maintaining data access and referential integrity. Reducing the volume of data in production instances can improve performance and shrink batch windows. It can also reduce storage acquisition costs, facility requirements, environmental footprints and the cost of preserving data for compliance when retiring applications.

Scope of the Report:

The global Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement market is valued at xx million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2019 and 2024.

DOWNLOAD FREE SAMPLE REPORT: https://www.mrinsights.biz/report-detail/144007/request-sample

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Structured Data Archiving and Application Retirement market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Metalogix

Delphix

OpenText

PBS Software

IBM

Gimmal

Informatica

Actifio

Oracle

Microsoft

DCSoftware (Arctools)

Dolphin

Micro Focus

Solix Technologies

ZL Technologies

ACCESS FULL REPORT: https://www.mrinsights.biz/report/global-structured-data-archiving-and-application-retirement-market-144007.html

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Cloud-based

On-premises

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

BFSI

Education

Manufacturing

Telecom & IT

Others