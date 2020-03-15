Global Structural Adhesives Market to Boost Business Scope with Key Players 2026

Gaining from the superb feature of structural adhesives to distribute load evenly across a surface, the demand for structural adhesives is at an all-time high predominantly in the aviation industry. Structural adhesives help provide structural strength to various surfaces, which in turn helps aircraft to be lighter, quieter, and safer. Such high-value applications of structural adhesives validate the notable growth of structural adhesives market in the coming years. The structural adhesives market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 6.98% between 2018 and 2026.

The report, titled “Structural Adhesives Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2018 – 2026,” gives a thorough account of the present state of the Global Structural Adhesives Market and the industry concerning it. The report presents an expansive account of the crucial elements of the market, the macro and micro factors that are essential for companies to gain competitive advantage in the market, the key factors that will have the most significant influence on the growth trajectory of the market, and several other aspects of the Structural Adhesives Market from a regional as well as a global perspective.

Structural Adhesives Market – Overview

Structural adhesive is a type of adhesive that is used for applications where joints of components typically have lap shear strengths of greater than 1MPa, and, more normally, greater than 10MPa. The adhesive offers a high load bearing capability and excellent environmental and chemical resistance. This type of adhesive is widely used in permanent bonding and high-strength applications such as recreational vehicles, buses, and trucks.

In terms of type, the structural adhesive market can be categorized into epoxy, acrylic, cyanoacrylate, urethane, and others. The others segment comprises silicon, anaerobic adhesives, and vinyl acetates. The urethane segment accounted for a major share of the market in 2017, due to the excellent chemical and physical properties of urethane compared to other types. Urethane offer properties such as flexibility, strength, and good adhesion on metal and plastic composites.

Based on end-use industry, the global structural adhesives market can be divided into automotive, building & construction, marine, aerospace, wind energy, and others. The others segment includes sporting goods, electronics, and furniture. The automotive segment held a prominent share of the market in 2017, due to high demand for structural adhesives in the production of lightweight vehicles and heavy vehicles such as trucks and buses.

Based on region, the global structural adhesives market can be classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific is a key region accounting for a significant share of the global structural adhesives market. The structural adhesives market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid CAGR during the forecast period, due to a rise in demand for structural adhesives in building & construction activities, primarily in developing economies of China and Japan. Technological advancements, such as the penetration of composites in various applications in South Korea and Japan, have also boosted the structural adhesives market in Asia Pacific. The structural adhesives market in North America is expected to expand at a minimal pace during the forecast period, due to sluggish growth of industries such as automotive and construction in the region. Drivers of the structural adhesives market in North America include high demand from the wind energy, transportation, and marine sectors. Engineering plastics and composites are replacing traditional materials such as metals due to a rise demand for weight reduction of components used in industries such as automotive, energy, and marine. This is driving demand for structural adhesives in North America. The market share of Middle East & Africa is estimated to remain constant by the end of the forecast period, as the growth rate of the construction industry in this region is sluggish. However, the rate is expected to increase in the near future.

The report analyzes and forecasts the structural adhesives market at the global and regional levels. The market has been projected in terms of volume (kilo tons) and value (US$ Mn) from 2018 to 2026. The study includes drivers and restraints of the global structural adhesives market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for structural adhesives during the forecast period. The report also highlights growth opportunities for the structural adhesives market at the global and regional levels.

The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global structural adhesives market. Porter’s five forces model for the structural adhesives market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein type and end-use industry segments have been benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the global structural adhesives market by segmenting it in terms of type, end-use industry and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and future demand for structural adhesives in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also covers individual type and end-use industry segments of the market in every region.

The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global structural adhesives market. The global market is dominated by large-sized players. Key players in the market include Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, H.B. Fuller Company, and 3M. Market players have been profiled in terms of company overview, business strategies, and recent developments.

The report provides the estimated market size (in terms of value and volume) of the global structural adhesives market for the base year 2017 and forecast for the period from 2018 to 2026. The market size and forecast for each segment have been provided for the global and regional markets.

