Global Street Sweeper Market Key Market Manufacturers, Suppliers and Forecast 2019-2025

ResearchMoz present a comprehensive research report namely “Global Street Sweeper Market Insights, Forecast to 2025” which reveals an extensive analysis of global industry by delivering the detailed information about Forthcoming Trends, Customer’s Expectations, Technological Improvements, Competitive Dynamics and Working Capital in the Market. This is an in-depth study of the market enlightening key forecast to 2025.

The street sweeper market may have witnessed crimped growth during the last economic slowdown, but recouped soon too. Due to high importance of sanitation and waste removal especially in urban areas, the demand for street sweepers is predicted to continue to be steadfast. This paves way for the growth of street sweeper market predicted to be worth US$ 310 mn by 2022.

A street sweeper or street cleaner may refer to a person’s occupation, or a machine that cleans streets. A street sweeper cleans the streets, usually in an urban area. Street sweepers have been employed in cities since sanitation and waste removal became a priority. A street-sweeping person would use a broom and shovel to clean off litter, animal waste and filth that accumulated on streets. Later, water hoses were used to wash the streets.

Advanced street sweeper manufacturers are located in developed regions like North America and Europe, and most of their market also these regions due to the high urbanization level and high living level.

In China, the amount of people still lived in country is more than half of the total number of population. The potential market is large. The prospect of street sweeper in China is good in the next years.

There are many street sweeper manufacturers in China and most of them have a low production. It is predictable that there will be market integration in the future.

Global Street Sweeper market size will reach 3720 million US$ by 2025, from 2420 million US$ in 2017, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. In this study, 2017 has been considered as the base year and 2018-2025 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for Street Sweeper.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

Bucher (Johnston)

ZOOMLION

Hako

Elgin

FULONGMA

Aebi Schmidt

FAYAT GROUP

Exprolink

Alamo Group

Alfred Krcher

FAUN

Dulevo

Tennant

Boschung

TYMCO

Global Sweeper

AEROSUN

Henan Senyuan

KATO

Hubei Chengli

Street Sweeper Breakdown Data by Type

Compact Sweeper

Truck Mounted Sweeper

Others

Street Sweeper Breakdown Data by Application

Urban Road

Highway

Airport

Others

Street Sweeper Production by Region

United States

Europe

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Other Regions

