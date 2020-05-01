Global Stevia Market Size and Forecast To 2025 | Stevia Corp., Tate & Lyle Plc., The Coca-Cola Company

Global Stevia Market Analysis : The Global Stevia Market was valued at USD 443.61 million in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 979.49 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% from 2017 to 2025.

What is Stevia?

Stevia is type of sweetner which is used as a sugar substitute. Stevia rebaudiana plant leaves are the source from which Stevia is extracted. It is 200 times sweeter than sugar in the same concentration and has no calories. Since it is extracted from plants, it is not included under the category of artificial sweetener. It helps in sweetening the food without increasing blood glucose levels or carbohydrates. Growing market penetration of stevia in various beverage products such as soft drinks, juices, teas, and nectar boosts the growth of stevia market.

Global Stevia Market Outlook

In the report, the market outlook section mainly encompasses fundamental dynamics of the market which include drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges faced by the industry. Drivers and Restraints are intrinsic factors whereas opportunities and challenges are extrinsic factors of the market.

Shifting consumer preferences to natural sweeteners, rising modern retail, urbanization, & health concerns and new product development in the field of Stevia have been driving the global stevia market. On the other hand, fluctuations in stevia leaf prices and lacking awareness about the benefits of stevia in some regions might hamper the overall growth at a global level.

Global Stevia Market Competitive Landscape

The Global Stevia Market study report will provide a valuable insight with an emphasis on global market including some of the major players such as Stevia Corp., Tate & Lyle Plc., The Coca-Cola Company, GLG Life Tech Corp, Evolva Holding S.A., PepsiCo Inc., Cargill Inc., Nestlé S.A., and Ingredion, Inc.. Our market analysis also entails a section solely dedicated for such major players wherein our analysts provide an insight to the financial statements of all the major players, along with its product benchmarking and SWOT analysis. The competitive landscape section also includes key development strategies, market share and market ranking analysis of the above mentioned players globally.

Global Stevia Market, by Extract Type:

 Powder

 Liquid

 Leaf

Global Stevia Market, by Form:

 Dry

 Liquid

Global Stevia Market, by Application:

 Dairy Food Products

 Bakery Products

 Packaged Food Products

 Dietary Supplements

 Confectionery

 Beverages

 Others

Global Stevia Market Geographic Scope

 North America

o U.S.

o Canada

o Mexico

 Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

o Rest of Europe

 Asia Pacific

o China

o Japan

o India

o Rest of Asia Pacific

 Latin America

o Brazil

 Rest of the World

