Global Stereo Headsets Market Insights 2019 Major Players Apple, LG, Logitech, Samsung, Sennheiser, Plantronics, Microsoft

A stereo headset is a headset that is capable of playing stereo sound. A headset will include earphones or headphones that go over or in the ear to deliver sound directly to the wearer. In some cases, the headsets may be multi-use devices as well, such as those designed for cell phones, which may include a microphone for having conversations.

Scope of the Report:

Stereo Headsets industry is relatively concentrated, players are mostly in the North America and Asia. However, there are great many of headset OEM/ODM factories in China, so China output value accounted for more than 56.16% of the total output volume of global Stereo Headsets in 2016, and the shipments of Stereo Headsets which was made in China, has reached 56670 K Units in 2016.

Apple (Beats) is the world leading player in global Stereo Headsets market with the market share of 15.51%, in terms of revenue, and followed by LG, Logitech and Samsung.

There are companies aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, especially the supply chain optimization, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The global Stereo Headsets market is valued at 3760 million USD in 2018 and is expected to reach 4320 million USD by the end of 2024, growing at a CAGR of 2.4% between 2019 and 2024.

The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Stereo Headsets.

Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2019 and will be xx million USD in 2024, with a CAGR of xx%.

This report studies the Stereo Headsets market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Stereo Headsets market by product type and applications/end industries.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Apple

LG

Logitech

Samsung

Sennheiser

Plantronics

Microsoft

Sony

Koss

Pioneer

Audio-Technica

Philips

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Ear Headsets

Over-Ear Headsets

Earbuds and In-Ear Headsets

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Smartphones

Computers

Music Players

Other